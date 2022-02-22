Actress Mercy Johnson-Okojie has warmed hearts on social media after sharing yet another video of her family members

The short video captured her first child, Purity, dressing up for her dad as he prepared to step out for the day

Mercy hilariously described her daughter as a ‘resident side chick’ while calling on fans to beg Purity to leave her husband alone

Nollywood actress Mercy Johnson-Okojie has a resident side chick to deal with and it appears the guilty party is her firstborn daughter, Purity.

The doting mum recently shared yet another video of her family members on social media to the delight of her fans and followers.

This time around, Mercy wasn’t in the frame as it appeared she was the one filming the adorable moment on camera.

The video captured Purity helping her dad with his bow tie and jacket as he prepared to step out for the day.

Sharing the clip, the actress hilariously called on people to beg Purity and tell her to stay away from her husband.

She wrote:

"Somebody please beg this resident side chick to leave my husband for me biko."

Watch the video below:

Reactions

macdenemmanuel said:

"First daughters are always their fathers first true Love❤️ vice versa."

nazauzoma said:

"Awwwwwn ❤️❤️❤️ you can never separate d bond between fathers and their first daughters."

nimah_09 said:

"That's wat u signed up for,d resemblance is massive she even clapped after dressing Dad up & she saw d handsomeness (if there's anything like that children ehn."

nkeomaumudu said:

"Is that why you want to fall her with your eyes??"

mwizagiselle said:

"I like how she clapped at the end she was proud that she did a good job too cute ❤️."

