Nigerian billionaire daughter DJ Cuppy has revealed she is working on a new music mix as she returns to the deck

Cuppy revealed the last time she was on the deck was in 2021, as she urged her fans and followers to drop songs they wanted her to mix

However, one of her fans who was more concerned about her grade urged Cuppy to wait till she bagged her degree from Oxford University

Nigerian billionaire daughter Ifeoluwa Otedola better known as DJ Cuppy, in a recent post via her social media timeline, announced her return to the DJ deck.

Cuppy, who was excited over her return, revealed the last time she was on the deck to drop a music mix was in 2021.

The billionaire daughter also urged her fans to drop songs they would love her to mix.

Announcing her returning with some lovely photos of her on the deck, Cuppy wrote:

"DJ Cuppy is BACK! Working on a NEW MIX! Haven’t been on the decks since 2021, so I need your help! What songs do YOU want on the mix?"

However, one of her fans on Twitter was more concerned about her grades at Oxford university as she was advised to stay away from the deck for now.

Other fans react to DJ Cuppy's return

However, some of DJ Cuppy's fans were excited over her return as many welcomed her by dropping songs they wanted her to mix.

Legit.ng captured some reactions, see them below:

lee_minaj_:

"Welcome back DJ CUPPY."

_adey_royal

"I love you cuppy❤️."

king.anero:

"Cuppy cuppy."

ola__eleniyhan___:

"Nah comment of musics she say make una comment not I love you ."

affvibestv

"Welcome back to the game "

DJ Cuppy excited as her dad Femi Otedola visits her at Oxford

Billionaire daughter and popular disc jockey Florence Otedola, known as DJ Cuppy shared some lovely photos with her family on her social media timeline.

According to her, the photos were taken when her billionaire father Femi Otedola and her sister Tolani Otedola visited her at Oxford University.

In the caption of her photos, Cuppy expressed her excitement to have them around.

