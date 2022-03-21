Former BBNaija housemate, Angel, recently stirred reactions online after sharing one of her life’s choices with netizens

The Shine Ya Eyes reality star made it known that she has no plans of giving birth to children of her own

Angel’s post stirred different reactions with netizens telling her that she will have a rethink about the decision as she grows older

Former Big Brother Naija (BBNaija) housemate, Angel Smith, in a recent Instastory post has disclosed that she doesn’t intend to have kids of her own.

The reality star was forced to talk about her personal choice in reaction to words of prayers and commendations that have been showered on her for an iPhone gift to her mother.

BBNaija's Angel says she doesn't want kids, fans mention Beyonce, Rihanna. Photo: @theangelbsmith/@beyonce/@badgalriri

Source: Instagram

Angel took to her Instastory channel with a meme and wrote:

"Me laughing at everyone saying my children will also take care of me; when I don’t want children."

See a screenshot of her post below:

Fans react to Angel's post

telehshow said:

"Beyoncé said so too but look at her now."

olufunmi_gabriel said:

"Rihanna talk pass this one."

liciousmimi said:

"It’s okay. Not everyone is qualified to be a mother. Don’t go and bring problem for others to solve."

morounkejiarami said:

"It’s her choice even we that have the children, sometimes when the stress is too much, deep down we are like”God what is all this now."

ceemplybecca said:

"And that’s also okay! Her life,her choice! Mary J blige also said she doesn’t want to have kids cos she never wants to have to tend to them."

bukalkiddies said:

"It’s better to stay childless than bring an innocent child into this world without proper upbringing."

Source: Legit.ng