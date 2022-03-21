Nasty C and Olamide trended online when their fans were engaged in a heated debate about who is better between the two rappers

Nasty C's fans shared that the South African artist is better than the Nigerian rapper when it comes to penning good lyrics

Olamide's fans argued that the OG has made more money and dropped more hits than the There They Go hitmaker

Nasty C and Olamide's names trended on social media when their fans argued who's the best rapper between them.

The heated debate was sparked by a peep who said that Nasty C is lyrically better than the OG rapper.

Nasty C's fans believe he's a better lyricist than Olamide. Image: @nasty_csa, @olamide

Source: Instagram

The fans of both the South African and Nigerian rappers argued about who is more successful and has dropped more hits between them.

PAY ATTENTION: Join Legit.ng Telegram channel! Never miss important updates!

While the majority of hip-hop fans shared that Nasty C is lyrically better than Olamide, some shared that Olamide has made more money than the Bookoo Bucks hitmaker.

Legit.ngtakes a look at some of the comments made by peeps on Twitter:

@FavoOTF commented:

"Lyrically, We all believe Nasty C is better than Olamide."

@whzzladwitt wrote:

"Stop capping gee, how many Olamide tracks have you listened to."

@SuwenAgba said:

"Nothing on earth makes Nasty C better than Olamide, lyrically Olamide is better. Olamide has more money, views, chats etc.

@Freshmunah commented:

"So you don't know the difference between lyrics and influence. Olamide may have numbers and hits but Nasty C is bigger than him when it comes to rap."

@5stargeneral__ wrote:

"Most of you arguing, either you don’t know the meaning of 'lyrically' or you are just being sentimental, or you don’t even listen to Nasty C, cos if you do... Big respect to Olamide but Nasty is better lyrically."

@ThatEdoBoyyy added:

"It's just a fact. Nasty C is the best rapper in Africa."

Nasty C begs followers to leave social media out of concern for mental health

Nasty C boldly told his followers the truth about the dangers of social media. In a time when mental health is more important than ever, the rapper is making sure that his fans are taken care of.

Nasty is making sure that his fans are aware of what they're subjecting themselves to when they log onto social media.

The musician advised his followers to consider getting rid of their social media platforms.

Source: Legit.ng