lLymah_2.0, a young lady on Twitter is being celebrated by many for a risk she took that paid off greatly

Narrating what happened, the lady said that she sold her Hyundai Elantra to reinvest in her business

Just a year on, the franchise has grown to the point that she was able to get herself a more expensive vehicle

A young lady identified on Twitter as lLymah_2.0 with the handle, @oh_halyma, has caused a massive stir on the social media platform with a rather inspirational story.

She sacrificed her car

In a post that got thousands of reactions, the lady who runs her own enterprise revealed that she went through a trying phase a year ago when she had to sell a car she bought for herself to reinvest in her business.

The investment paid off quite elegantly as she has now bought herself a brand new car that is more expensive than the Hyundai Elantra she had previously.

Lymah_2.0, a young businesswoman who bought herself an expensive car Photo credit: @oh_halyma

Source: Twitter

In her own words:

I sold my Elantra exactly a year ago to reinvest into my business, God planned something bigger!! Forever grateful. Allahamdulillah

How social media users are celebrating her

@BeingKofi commented:

I love the way folks that know the lady’s hustle are responding to the “What business tho” questions. Giving no room for negativity!

@BizDreamz indicated:

Person with this mentality n faith will always win. Lot of people won’t sacrifice that private car life to build a bigger business.

@kutineric said:

these people should make us think ohh...does it really matter?, first of all is getting a car an achievement in this life?... only God knows where they get it from... No wonder the economy is totally f*cked up... daughters of Eve.

See the post below:

Another lady bought car

Meanwhile, Legit.ng earlier reported that a South African woman blessed herself with a brand new BMW car and took to social media to share the beautiful snaps as she posed next to her set of wheels.

@LeestacxS said this is just a gift to her after working so hard. Some people also headed to the comments section to congratulate their friend and Legit.ng takes a look at the inspiring post.

Her inspired social media followers could not contain their excitement and some people begged for a ride while some would like to see their names on her number plates. The delighted woman wrote on Twitter:

“Here’s my birthday gift from Me to Me. #SestereMcBeamer."

Source: Legit.ng