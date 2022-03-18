God Gave Me Something Bigger: Young Lady Who Sold Her 1st Car & Invested Money Into Business Gets New Vehicle
- lLymah_2.0, a young lady on Twitter is being celebrated by many for a risk she took that paid off greatly
- Narrating what happened, the lady said that she sold her Hyundai Elantra to reinvest in her business
- Just a year on, the franchise has grown to the point that she was able to get herself a more expensive vehicle
A young lady identified on Twitter as lLymah_2.0 with the handle, @oh_halyma, has caused a massive stir on the social media platform with a rather inspirational story.
She sacrificed her car
In a post that got thousands of reactions, the lady who runs her own enterprise revealed that she went through a trying phase a year ago when she had to sell a car she bought for herself to reinvest in her business.
A queen & more: Lady enters food competition, finishes swallow, draw soup without staining clothes in video
The investment paid off quite elegantly as she has now bought herself a brand new car that is more expensive than the Hyundai Elantra she had previously.
PAY ATTENTION: Subscribe to Digital Talk newsletter to receive must-know business stories and succeed BIG!
In her own words:
I sold my Elantra exactly a year ago to reinvest into my business, God planned something bigger!! Forever grateful. Allahamdulillah
How social media users are celebrating her
@BeingKofi commented:
I love the way folks that know the lady’s hustle are responding to the “What business tho” questions. Giving no room for negativity!
@BizDreamz indicated:
Person with this mentality n faith will always win. Lot of people won’t sacrifice that private car life to build a bigger business.
@kutineric said:
these people should make us think ohh...does it really matter?, first of all is getting a car an achievement in this life?... only God knows where they get it from... No wonder the economy is totally f*cked up... daughters of Eve.
Wife shows husband support, goes to where he works as labourer at construction site, gives him snacks & drink
See the post below:
Another lady bought car
Meanwhile, Legit.ng earlier reported that a South African woman blessed herself with a brand new BMW car and took to social media to share the beautiful snaps as she posed next to her set of wheels.
@LeestacxS said this is just a gift to her after working so hard. Some people also headed to the comments section to congratulate their friend and Legit.ng takes a look at the inspiring post.
Her inspired social media followers could not contain their excitement and some people begged for a ride while some would like to see their names on her number plates. The delighted woman wrote on Twitter:
“Here’s my birthday gift from Me to Me. #SestereMcBeamer."
Source: Legit.ng