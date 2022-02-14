Fans of BBNaija season 6 star, Angel Smith, have taken their love for her to an unimaginable height as they joined her in celebration

The reality star marked her 22nd birthday in a lovely way as she got a gift of two plots of land from her fans and other amazing packages

Angel shared the video of her gifts presentation online and showered herself with amazing words on her special day as she released new beautiful photos

Former Big Brother Naija (BBNaija) Shine Ya Eye housemate, Angel Smith, clocked the age of 22 and she is celebrating her birthday in a hilarious version.

Angel got massive gifts like two plots of land, plenty of money bouquets, balloons, and parlour filled with other eye-catching items.

During the presentation of the gifts, the fan also sprayed her with naira notes as they danced and made merry together with cool music.

Angel also showered herself with lovely words as she released new photos to celebrate her 22nd birthday.

Reactions

Nigerians have reacted differently to Angel's gift presentation, some of them feel the fans are not real.

Legit.ng picked some of the comments, read below:

Ladyque_1:

"Una don start again."

Ajibolapizzle:

"All this fans no Dey broke ooo, no matter how the economy take bad."

Ceemplybecca:

"They should have bought 10 plots! Fans kor AC ni."

I__train_people_into_tech:

"These their fans must be billionaires o. Congrats."

Hituhnuchic:

"The fact that I am older than these people amazes me....una no dey grow?"

Ekpere_bar:

"Please if u are among the fans identify please i wan check something."

Tero_turnfire:

"Lie Mohammed everywhere, where this their fans office de?"

Angel splashes millions on new range Rover ride

In a related development concerning Angel, Legit.ng previously reported that the reality star accomplished another major goal for the year 2021 and she happily shared the news to her fans online.

The 21-year-old splashed millions on a Range Rover ride and she couldn't hide the excitement in a post she shared on Instagram.

Angel's post stirred massive reactions from social media users, most of them congratulated her for the new addition.

