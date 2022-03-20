Popular Nollywood actress and producer, Toyin Abraham, has taken to social media to share a new video

In the clip, the actress who visited her son's school to watch him partake in sports is seen tearing up while her husband records

The film star explained that it was an emotional moment for her to watch her growing son participate in sporting activities

Toyin Abraham is one proud and happy mum who continues to be grateful for the gift of her son, Ire, in her life.

The Nollywood actress and producer recently took to her Instagram page to share a throwback video from the time she visited her so, Ire's school to watch him participate in sporting activities.

The actress teared up watching her son partake in sporting activities. Photo credit: @toyin_abraham

Source: Instagram

In the video which was recorded by her husband and actor, Kolawole Ajeyemi, the actress is seen tearing up as she watches on.

Explaining in her caption, the mother of one revealed that she couldn't believe her son had grown so much, describing the moment as 'beautiful' and 'wonderful.'

She wrote:

"I watched my son for the first time participate in inter-house sports activities at his school very recently. This was such an emotional day for me as I could not believe that my own son has grown so much that he could now participate and display his creativity in front of hundreds of people. I watched him as he ran on the field representing his schoolhouse. It was such a beautiful sight to behold and such a wonderful feeling to experience."

Watch the clip below:

Source: Legit.ng