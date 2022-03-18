Nigerians have taken to social media to react to a video of Korra Obidi's daughter crying for her dad Justin Dean

Reacting to the video, many described it as emotional blackmail on Justin as they dragged Korra for making such a video

This is coming after Justin a few days ago announced he was filing for divorce from the Nigerian dancer

A video has gone viral on social media showing Korra Obidi's daughter crying for her dad Justin Dean amid her parents' divorce.

While many felt for the young girl who was facing the consequences of what she did not know about, many have, however, tackled the Nigerian dancer for making the video as they tagged it as emotional blackmail on Justin.

Korra's daughter could be heard in the video crying for her dad.

See the video below:

Backlash as Korra Obidi makes video of daughter crying for her dad

Nigerians have since taken to social media to drag Korra for making the video.

Legit.ng captured some reactions, see them below:

edithaghogho:

"Manipulation! If u so love them do what u can to make it work."

ug.oo_:

"Can this lady and her husband give us a break ?"

ebeychinedu:

"Must you post everything. No privacy nothing. You get too time o."

makkynnaji:

"Why does korra need to post everything.. just post stuff about your career."

nosygirl54:

"Absolute blackmail."

iamhumble69:

"But why record this‍♀️ WHY? Why? use BOTH HANDS TO HUG HER sit down with the let her No MOMMY IS REALLY HERE AND NOT FOR THE GRAM‍♀️‍♀️."

enzociecio:

" consequences of divorce or separation, the children suffers it, and they have no faults in this! Just sad!"

foodzone.abuja:

"Looks like Korra and Hubby are acting for a prize money. There must be someone who has staked a reward to this drama."

Korra Obidi refuses to quit social media

Nigerian dancer Korra Obidi has been in the news for the past few days after her husband Justin Dean revealed on social media that all was not well in their marriage, and he was seeking a divorce.

Following Justin's statement, which came at a time they welcomed a new baby, some netizens told Korra to quit social media for some time.

It, however, seems their statement didn't go down well with the Nigerian dancer who was pissed.

