Pero Adeniyi, one of 2Baba's baby mamas, has shared a video of her and three kids as she described herself as unbeatable

In the video, she shared via her IG page, Pero could be seen vibing to Kizz Daniel's song Barnabas as she dropped the lyrics on her page

The video comes after 2Baba's wife Annie Idibia had initially made a post about her first daughter being the singer's fifth child even though she was the first to meet him

It appears drama may be unfolding on social media among the Idibia's very soon. This comes after one of 2Baba's baby mamas, Pero Adeniyi, shared a video of herself and the three kids she had for the veteran music star.

Pero went on to describe herself as unbeatable.

However, many people have pointed out that Pero's post may be a subtle shade at Annie Idibia, who had lamented about being the first to know 2Baba while her first daughter is his fifth child.

See Pero's post below:

Nigerians react as Pero Adeniyi calls herself unbeatable

Nigerians have since taken to social media to react to Pero's video post.

Legit.ng captured some reactions, see them below:

ammyrossy24:

"Pero dey always para."

officialritaboniface:

"You come first but them no put you for house. Make 2baba and him people getat abeg."

irenesawyerr:

"Seasonal film don start."

nellynells__:

"If Annie no post she no go post."

iam_bb_0:

"Who open gate for wahala today."

yemmo2002:

"Pero d babymama, Annie d legal wife."

mary.ozioma:

"Wahala person, she’s obviously shading Annie."

vivi_hotty:

"Aunty with three kids they no still marry u so rest."

kidsandstyle_ng:

"She has 4 though make she she try Dey show all of them off."

onyinyengonadi:

"This one will never keep quiet."

Annie calls out the media as 2Baba donates studio to OAU

Nigerian veteran singer Innocent Idibia better known as 2Baba donated a music studio to the Obafemi Awolowo University (OAU) Ile Ife, Osun state.

However, his wife Annie Idibia and some celebrities believe it didn't get enough publicity from the media, especially Nigerian bloggers.

Annie, who shared a video where comedian Efe Warri criticised Nigerian blogs for their silence, said the news would have trended if it was about 2Baba impregnating a woman.

