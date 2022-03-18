A budding Nigerian singer with the stage name, Twisstosin has shared his encounter with the operatives of the NDLEA

The budding star narrated how the anti-drugs operatives challenged him inside his estate at around 1:35 am

Twisstowin further revealed that he had to uninstall his bank app so as not to give them the money they demanded

A young Nigerian singer, Twisstosin has narrated his encounter with the operatives of the National Drug Law Enforcement Agency (NDLEA).

Twisstosin said the officials attempted to kidnap him in his estate while taking a walk around 1:35 am and ordered him to take them to his apartment to search for drugs because he looked suspicious.

Twisstosin said NDLEA nabbed him in his estate. Credit: @twisstosin

Source: Instagram

The singer then explained to them that he is not into drugs but they demanded he gives them money before they could allow him to go. He narrated:

"I said I don’t do drugs, so let’s go to the apartment, then they started saying it doesn’t even matter and I should settle them or they will take me away and their office is in ikoyi."

Do you have a groundbreaking story you would like us to publish? Please reach us through info@corp.legit.ng!

He finally said he didn't pay them a dime and had to uninstall his bank app:

"Didn't pay them anything, uninstalled my bank app and told them I didn't have anything, they eventually let me go n said I shouldn't come out of my apartment again, still saw them from the window doing the same thing to another guy that was walking from the store (it's open 24/7)."

Read the full gist below:

Nigerians react to Twisstosin's encounter with NDLEA

A number of social media users have reacted differently to the singer's encounter with the anti-drugs agency.

Legit.ng picked some of the comments, read below:

Brown_shugar_:

"Even estate is not safe! Neighbors reporting themselves, do they get paid for doing that??? Omo is all I can say oo."

Nweze_1:

"They feel anybody living in an estate has money. Nigeria when you go better?"

Mzneema:

"So inside estate they report their occupant, Nigerians are Nigeria problem."

Officialdanielrolland:

"NDLEA are doing too much these days oo, nobody wan talk."

NDLEA arrests singers Zinoleesky and Mohbad during midnight raid

Legit.ng previously reported that a disturbing video showing moment NDLEA operatives arrested singers Zinoleesky and Mohbad surfaced online.

An individual who was present at the scene of the raid captured the incident on an Instagram live session.

The video sparked outrage from Nigerians on social media, some of them condemned the approach of the NDLEA.

Source: Legit.ng