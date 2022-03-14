Davido's logistic manager, Isreal DMW, and his boss got praised by some of his friends as they chilled together

In the video that emerged online, one of the friends was heard saying Davido is the number one in Africa and Isreal is very loyal to him

The man also commended Isreal for always showing maximum respect for his boss, not minding the age difference

Davido's logistic manager, Isreal DMW, got some well-deserved praises any loyal worker would be proud to receive from some of his friends.

The singer's aide took time out to chill with some of his friends who spoke fondly about his loyalty to the Risky crooner and commended him.

A man praised Isreal DMW and Davido. Credit: @isrealdmw

Source: Instagram

One of the friends referred to Davido as Isreal's God on earth:

"Davido is number one in Africa no competition, na only am get boys wey loyal Isreal loyal. Isreal is trying to establish a very strong bond with Davido irrespective of his age he is loyal and always prostrates to him."

Watch the video below:

Nigerians react to the man's comments about Davido and Isreal DMW

A number of social media users have reacted to the video, and most of them lampooned the men hailing Isreal.

Legit.ng captured some of the comments, read below:

Anything_is_possible_:

"Nah Weytin free drink dey cause."

Chimdihenry:

"En don de chop Israel money de hype am."

Iam_4chune16:

"Loyal milk should make Israel DMW their brand ambassador already."

_Monezkst:

"If Burna give them food dem go say he’s number one alatenuje."

Atapwigo:

"Trust me, those guys are about to bill Isreal, hype starts before bill."

Naija_rich_kids:

"This is the way men do their own gold digging. Hype till you can’t see road again."

I will rather die than let a bullet hit Davido

Legit.ng previously reported that one of Davido's crew members, Isreal DMW, is as popular as the singer himself and he made a shocking revelation about their relationship.

In a video that made the rounds on Instagram, the logistics manager was seen traditionally calling on the gods to strike him down if he fails to protect Davido.

He also declared that he would rather die than let a bullet hit the singer. Nigerians reacted differently to his declaration.

Source: Legit.ng