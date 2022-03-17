Nigerian crossdresser Bobrisky has come under massive criticism over some photos of him shared on social media

While the location of where the photos were taken is unknown, Bobrisky was seen dressed in black and putting on a shade on his face

However, some social media were quick to point out the look of the crossdress's skin, while others asked why he was dressed heavily at a time people were complaining of the heat

Popular Nigerian crossdresser Bobrisky has been subjected to massive dragging over some new photos of him that surfaced on social media.

The photo showed Bobrisky amid people at an unknown venue while he seemed to be focused on something else.

Nigerians drag Bobrisky over new photo. Credit: @Bobrisky222 @_tosinsilverdam

Source: Instagram

See the post below:

Below is a post shared by Bobrisky rocking the same outfit

Nigerians drag Bobrisky over the appearance of his skin

Nigerians have since taken to social media to react to the photos of the crossdresser as many pointed out the look of his skin.

Legit.ng captured some reactions, see them below:

jekennas_collections:

"Wait ! Wattttt who be dis abeg? Mummy of where again."

nadia_cole_:

"Too much of this makeup is damaging her skin for God sake ‍♀️‍♀️‍♀️."

goo_geh:

"Is he not feeling the heat everybody is feeling?"

h.e.r.r.y_1:

"This beards don suffer."

favourbenjamin52:

"Leave our bob alone o."

abacha.042:

"Jesus the skin is over irritated . He should just relax for some days and let his face breath without makeup biko. I love his filter face and energy though ❤️❤️❤️."

becca_cruz111:

"I wonder how many layers of makeup is being applied to this face."

oli_bianca1:

"Why can’t Bob do laser treatment for the beards I mean you keep shaving it’s makes it worst."

hussaina_sufyan_ahmed:

"Wahala for who no get beards Mallam idi pon da beat."

Bobrisky rocks jeans to an event

Popular Nigerian crossdresser Bobrisky sparked reactions on social media after he stepped out to an event without looking his usual best.

In the video sighted online, the self-acclaimed Lagos big girl arrived at an event looking very simple in a black top and blue jeans.

The people around hailed him as he walked into the event with a huge smile on his face. Many Nigerians, however, think that with the way the crossdresser brags, he should have discarded the outfit he showed up in.

Source: Legit.ng