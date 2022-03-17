She Misses Him: Reactions As Burna Boy’s Ex Stefflon Don Drops Hint About Why She Left Him
- Burna Boy's ex-girlfriend, Stefflon Don, has hinted that she left the African Giant because he wasn't giving her the attention she needed
- The British rapper was seen in a video with an orangutan where she kept lamenting that it was not listening to her
- As the animal continued to ignore her, Stefflon Don noted that she broke up with him the last time because he was not giving her attention
PAY ATTENTION: Click “See First” under the “Following” tab to see Legit.ng News on your Facebook News Feed!
Burna Boy's ex-girlfriend, Stefflon Don, has got people talking on social media after a video of her made the rounds on social media.
In the video, the British rapper was seen with an orangutan named George in a space presumed to be the zoo as she tried to talk to it.
George feasted on a carrot despite the fact that Stefflon continued to lament about how he was ignoring her and she pointed out that lack of affection was why she broke up with him the first time.
Seeing as Burna Boy calls himself African Giant and the Orangutan is a member of the primate family, a conclusion is not hard to draw.
PAY ATTENTION: Join Legit.ng Telegram channel! Never miss important updates!
Watch the video below:
Nigerians react to Stefflon Don's statement
callmemannierichie:
“Yes I be gorilla but you cannot lock me in the zoo."
unbeatable___11:
"She is still in love with BB."
kouridah:
"When everything reminds you of him."
mrcontent_:
"Burna don move on oo! Do same."
heleneneoche:
"Make una leave me o, all burna ex dey always dey obsessed with am, always using things as example ♀️♀"
spunkysessentials:
"If na only attention make her leave am, abeg someone should tell burna boy that I can date him without his attention."
Don't associate me with anyone I left in the past
Stefflon Don earlier shared a piece of advice for her followers on social media as she revealed the intention to focus on herself.
See this Ijaw girl: Timi Dakolo laments as daughter speaks British accent after 2 weeks of schooling abroad
The British rapper urged her fans not to associate her with anybody that was in her past as she remained focused on herself.
She shared the plea on her verified Twitter page.
Source: Legit.ng