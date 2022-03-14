Timi Dakolo has taken to social media with a video of his daughter who already has a British accent just two weeks after resuming school abroad

The singer shook his head as his daughter made a request for her birthday in a clean British accent which makes it almost unbelievable that she has spent only two weeks

Fans and colleagues of the singer could not help but laugh at him as they urged him to leave his beautiful daughter alone

Popular singer, Timi Dakolo, is shocked that just two weeks after sending his daughter Hallel to school abroad, she has picked up the British accent.

The singer shared a video on his Instagram page where his daughter was making a request in her impeccable accent.

Timi Dakolo amused as daughter speaks British accent Photo credit: @timidakolo

Source: Instagram

Dakolo could not help but shake his head in amusement as he listened to his daughter.

"Just two weeks that I sent this one to school. Now now she now has accent. See this IJAW girl @halleldakolo."

Watch the video below:

Nigerians react to Timi Dakolo's video

mojidelanoblog_:

"I love this so much."

uzoosimkpa:

"E don be! Finish him!!!"

uchennaji:

"See your face like…”See what I brought upon myself"."

deyemitheactor:

"Local man pls leave her and her accent alone… her papa get money to send am abroad!"

mactonymore:

"My kids speak real yankee but me that is their father my accent is still heavy."

shindara_michaels:

"This accent is too clean to be just two weeks oo."

aramidorable:

"He shock him papa come shake head like see my life outside."

grovecocktailco:

"See how she’s sounding like royal family dem…. This is her natural habitat oh daddy!!!!"

Busola Dakolo returns to school in the UK

Singer Timi Dakolo’s wife, Busola, commenced another academic journey and she took to Instagram with a post letting her followers know.

The celebrity photographer shared a picture that captured her posing inside a lecture hall at Loughborough University in the UK where she is currently studying.

In the caption that accompanied her post, the photographer stressed that nothing is ever too late in the mind of those who are willing.

