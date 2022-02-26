Stefflon Don the estranged girlfriend of Nigerian music superstar, Burna Boy has got most of her fans talking on social media

In what appeared to be like a shade at the singer, Stefflon advised her followers not to associate her with anyone she has left in the past

She also stressed that she is learning to be happy and focus on herself, Nigerians have reacted to her post, most of them feel she was referring to Burna

Former Burna Boy's babe, Stefflon Don has shared a piece of advice for her followers on social media as she revealed the intention to focus on herself.

The British rapper urged her fans not to associate her with anybody that was in her past as she remained focused on herself.

Stefflon Don passes slight dig at Burna Boy. Credit: @stefflondon @burnaboygram

Source: Instagram

She shared the plea on her verified Twitter page, according to her:

"Please don’t associate me with anybody I left in the past. Living life and learning to be 100% happy."

PAY ATTENTION: Install our latest app for Android, read best news on Nigeria’s #1 news app

Check out the post below:

Nigerians feel she was referring to Burna Boy

Quite a number of social media users feel Steff is pained by losing Burna and she was only referring to him.

Legit.ng picked some of the comments, read below:

Limcollins:

"Burna made u famous so chill."

Oliviaglloww:

"You dey miss Odogwu, talk true."

Birdy0000000:

"When you were enjoying Odogwu alone, we didn't hear your voice.. Go away from here!"

Fluffysting:

"lmao women are funny man. they say they moving on but they don’t act like it."

Jabusky17:

"TBVH if not for burna i wouldn't have known you. My simple question is "is burna your past, present or future" Asking so that i can know if i should 'unknow' you or not Thank you."

Brightowete:

"Only know u because of burna boy so chill with that statement."

Diamond__papi:

"Breakfast still Dey purge this one."

Stefflon Don reacts after Burna says he has no wife

Legit.ng previously reported that Burna Boy got his ex-girlfriend Stefflon Don talking on social media after he made a post.

Burna Boy had hailed himself before stating that he is not yet married and the statement got his former woman's attention.

The British rapper took to her Twitter page to share how fake people are no matter the love shown to them.

Source: Legit.ng