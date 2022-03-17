Popular Nigerian singer, Davido, has once again taken to social media to gush over his newfound stature after months of working out

The top musician posted before and after photos on his pages as he motivated fans with his body transformation

According to Davido, determination is everything and fans had a lot to say about his new appearance

Popular Nigerian singer, Davido, appears to be the new poster boy for fitness goals seeing as he has stayed true to his workout routine.

Just recently, the DMW boss took to his social media pages to gush over just how much his body has changed just a few months after he started working out.

The music star showed fans his transformation with a collage of before and after photos that were posted on his timeline.

Davido shares transformation photos as he motivates fans. Photo: @davido

To make the difference clearer, Davido wore similar army green colored shorts in both photos. However, he had more love handles, cheeks and general body fat in one photo compared to the other.

Not stopping there, the Risky crooner accompanied the snaps with a short motivational note where he explained that being determined is everything.

See his post below:

Internet users react

Davido’s old and new photos put side by side showed fans just how much the singer changed in stature and they had a lot to say about it. Read some of their comments below:

Interesting.

Davido to give out N20m to 20 fans

Davido has once again showcased his generosity on social media as he complained about things in the country.

Taking to his official Twitter page, the music star lamented about the state of things in Nigeria and said that things are hard.

Not stopping there, the DMW boss also tried to alleviate the suffering of people by making a vow to give out some money.

According to Davido, he will be giving out N20 million to 20 people in a few days. The singer however noted that they would have to share their business ideas.

In his words:

“Country hard right now sha ... let's give 20 m to 20 pple on Friday ... send in your business ideas or start up ideas ... more details shortly #Wrblo”

