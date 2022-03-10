DJ Cuppy recently shared a family photo of her, her dad Femi Otedola and her sister Tolani Otedola as they visited her at Oxford University

Cuppy, in the caption of the photo, expressed her excitement over her family's visit, stressing that they are everything she's got

Reacting to Cuppy's post, some Nigerians claimed she was excited because her father has money, as others said they would do the same if they were in her shoes

Billionaire daughter and popular disc jockey Florence Otedola, known as DJ Cuppy, recently shared some lovely photos with her family on her social media timeline.

According to her, the photos were taken when her billionaire father Femi Otedola and her sister Tolani Otedola visited her at Oxford University.

In the caption of her photos, Cuppy expressed her excitement to have them around.

She wrote:

"Look who came all the way to Oxford to visit me! I'm a lucky person because I've been loved A LOT. I have a great family and I’m so thankful for them! ✌#FamilyFirst #CuppyDat."

See her post below:

Nigerians react as Femi Otedola, and Tolani visit DJ Cuppy at Oxford

Nigerians have since taken to the comment section to react to Otedola's visit to Oxford.

Legit.ng captured some reactions, see them below:

DJ Cuppy says her godfather Aliko Dangote is the richest black man

In an earlier report via Legit.ng, popular Nigerian singer, DJ Cuppy sparked reactions online after she bragged about her godfather, billionaire businessman, Aliko Dangote.

Taking to Twitter, the Gelato crooner dropped a random fact and noted that even though she is a huge fan of Kanye West, she feels the need to remind him that he is not the richest black man.

Clearing the air, Cuppy stated that the title belongs to Aliko Dangote.

