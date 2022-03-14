Nigerian singer Yemi Alade who celebrated her 33rd birthday on Sunday, March 13, revealed she worked on a day she is supposed to relax and enjoy

The singer also disclosed the birthday gift she wanted from her fans, which is for them to stream her next music project

Following her statement, celebrities, as well as her Nigerian fans and followers, took to the comment section to celebrate with her

Nigerian talented singer and songwriter Yemi Alade, on Sunday, March 13, celebrated her 33rd birthday; and while many would have expected her to take some time off with family and friends, she revealed it was a working day for her.

Yemi shared a video of her stepping into her car as proof of her busy schedule.

Nigerian singer Yemi Alade says she wants to make her people happy. Credit: @YemiAlade

She, however, appreciated her fans and followers for the birthday messages she got as she stressed that the best birthday gift she expected from them was to stream her next music project.

The singer wrote:

"I'm Working Today (I know its my birthday blah blah blah) but I feel the love and I appreciate your messages. I promise to have fun after this project is complete in a few days ❤❤❤ I see you and I appreciate you!Abeg show me love too when new music comes ooo!! That's my birthday wish."

See her post below:

According to the singer, her life is a miracle and her joy is to make her people happy with music.

Fans and colleagues celebrate Yemi Alade on her birthday

Fans and colleagues of the Nigerian singer flooded her social media timeline with birthday messages as they celebrated with her.

Legit.ng captured some reactions, see them below:

symply_tacha:

"Happy Birthday Hun, wish you greater HEIGHTS!!"

gbemioo:

"Happy Birthday Yemi ❤️."

officialyungwillis:

"Happy birthday mama your a special sombori as you no dey naija I can’t send tubers of yam."

the_skywalker21:

"Happy birthday Yemi."

