Nigerian dancer Korra Obidi has lashed out at those asking her to quit social media amid her divorce

Korra, in her response, revealed she can't leave as it pays her bill, adding that she needed to be online now more than ever

Many of her fans and followers also came to her defence as they told those asking her to quit social media to leave her alone

Nigerian dancer Korra Obidi has been in the news for the past few days after her husband Justin Dean revealed on social media that all was not well in their marriage, and he was seeking a divorce.

Following Justin's statement, which came at a time they welcomed a new baby, some netizens told Korra to quit social media for some time.

It, however, seems their statement didn't go down well with the Nigerian dancer who was pissed.

Korra, in a video she shared on social media, has responded by saying she can't go offline as she is being paid to be online.

She added that she needed to be online at a time like this when her children need to be fed.

Reactions as Korra Obidi refuses to quit social media

Fans and followers of the dancer have rallied around her as they told those asking her to quit social media to leave her alone.

mumboiz1:

"My own be say, Korra can actually well FULL CLOTH.. What God cannot do does not exist."

_cici_nita:

"Deep down this woman isn’t fine I’m sure. she act fine behind the camera. her voice is always shaking."

little_nuggeh:

"You all leave her alone please! You can hear it from her voice she’s tired already."

tohmee.ng:

"Dancing and being online might probably makes her happy from getting depressed,y’all should leave this woman alone na.."

kingtimah_:

"Is she trying to say her husband is not fending for the kids?? Which one is how will my kids eat."

adeoluolatomide

"The irony! Everything about her is everywhere on social media and you want her to quit? I doubt she can live without social media. Lol."

Korra Obidi's hubby says she betrayed him again

The drama between US-based Nigerian dancer, Korra Obidi and her husband, Justin Dean, continues to unfold on social media to the worry and concern of their supporters.

In an Instagram post, Dean explained how he has always been dedicated to his family but is now being forced to walk away from his marriage for the sake of his mental health.

The heartbroken husband mentioned how he feels betrayed and how Korra’s unbothered attitude to the crisis sums up what their marriage has been like.

