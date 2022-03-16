Legendary Nigerian singer, Innocent ‘2baba’ Idibia, recently made headlines after donating a music studio to the Obafemi Awolowo University

The music mogul shared impressive photos of the well-furnished studio on social media and explained the reason behind his donation

According to 2baba, he always wished he had music as a course in his secondary and tertiary institutions and he noted that his goal is to build studios in many schools

Popular Nigerian music legend, 2baba Idibia, recently caused a buzz on social media after he built and fully furnished a music studio at the Obafemi Awolowo University, Ile-Ife.

Taking to his verified social media page, 2baba shared series of official photos from the music studio and had fans gushing over them.

Not stopping there, the top singer also explained the reason behind him making such a big impact on the institution despite having no ties to it.

2baba donates music studio to OAU, shares official photos. Photos: @official2baba

Source: Instagram

According to 2baba, he always wished he had music as a course in his secondary and tertiary institutions.

Not stopping there, the singer added that his goal is to build recording studios in as many schools as he possibly can. 2baba also called on some of his celebrity colleagues to join the cause.

In his words:

“I always wished I had music as a course in my days in secondary and tertiary schools.

My goal is to build a recording studio in as many schools that I can.

I want to use this medium to ask my entertainment industry/celebrity friends to do anything

they can as well. I LOVE US”

See impressive photos of the studio below:

Internet users react

A number of online users and other celebrities had a lot to say about 2baba’s generous gesture. Many of them praised him for it. Read some of their comments below:

Amazingklef:

"Love this baba! Well done sir, well done."

Emmaugolee:

"Some moves just leave you speechless. ❤️."

Deetunesagain:

"Doings ."

Sleekyunicorninteriors:

"You always lay the foundation and that's what legends do!"

Capitalosah:

"That's how a great man spends his money....respek large boss."

Great move.

Annie Idibia, others slam blogs for not spreading news about 2baba's studio donation

2Baba recently donated a music studio to the Obafemi Awolowo University (OAU) Ile Ife, Osun state. However, his wife Annie Idibia and some celebrities believed it didn't get enough publicity from the media, especially Nigerian bloggers.

Annie, who shared a video where comedian Efe Warri criticised Nigerian blogs for their silence, said the news would have trended if it was about 2Baba impregnating a woman.

Annie, however, stressed that her husband was less concerned about making the news as he preferred doing his things on a low key.

Source: Legit.ng