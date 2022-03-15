Singer Goya Menor has shared an exciting piece of news with his fans and supporters in the online community

The Dorime singer in an Instagram post announced that he has acquired a Range Rover automobile worth millions of naira

Fans and colleagues in the entertainment industry flooded his comment section with congratulatory messages

Months of hard work have finally paid off for music star, Goya Menor, who gained popularity for his Ameno Amapiano remix song.

The singer recently took to Instagram with a video showing his latest car acquisition to the delight of his fans and online supporters.

Ameno singer Goya Menor buys Range Rover ride. Photo: @goya_menor

Source: Instagram

Menor splashed millions of naira on a luxury Range Rover automobile and he beamed with excitement as he took his position inside the plush ride.

Sharing the post, the singer wrote:

Do you have a groundbreaking story you would like us to publish? Please reach us through info@corp.legit.ng!

"According to my Ghanaian people, Bentley e be Next. Everyday is a win✌️ !!! Congrats to myself .. many to come."

See below:

Congratulatory messages pour in for Goya Menor

drdolorofficial said:

"Congratulations Goya Goya."

nnakifechinedu said:

"It's obvious you are now chilling with the big boys . @goya_menor . Congratulations brother more keys."

kessydriz_official said:

"Congratulations darling ❤️ hustle must pay."

oloyefancypee said:

"Na you get this year you go soon buy all the estate for Benin them no reach I swear."

djten_ten said:

"Congrats bro you don de chill with the big Boiz no be lie."

tennyeddy said:

"You call me just now, you no tell me , see as I dey smile … congrats Bro."

oduwa_dolaboi said:

"So Money Dey music like this na me Dey play with my music career since, na Only 1 song money you tey buy Range Rover, abeg who get studio I wan drop one hit song."

Nkechi Blessing reveals she sold her Range Rover to raise funds for house

Meanwhile, Legit.ng reported that Nollywood actress Nkechi Blessing continued to gush over her newly completed house on social media.

The film star noted that she had to sell off her luxury Range Rover car to finish building her house.

According to Nkechi Blessing, a car is not an achievement but a necessity to get from place to place

Source: Legit.ng