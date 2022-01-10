Nollywood actress Nkechi Blessing has continued to gush over her newly completed house on social media

The film star noted that she had to sell off her luxury Range Rover car to finish building her house

According to Nkechi Blessing, a car is not an achievement but a necessity to get from place to place

Popular Nigerian actress, Nkechi Blessing, has explained how she sold her Range Rover to complete her new house.

Taking to social media, the obviously excited actress continued to update fans on her newly unveiled property.

On Instagram, Nkechi shared a photo of herself posing in front of the house and explained what it took for her to get it to completion.

Nkechi Blessing Sunday says she sold her Range Rover to be able to complete her house. Photos: @nkechiblessingsunday

Source: Instagram

The film star disclosed that she had to sell her Range Rover to be able to finish building her house and it was the best decision she made in 2021.

PAY ATTENTION: Join Legit.ng Telegram channel! Never miss important updates!

She went ahead to thank God for the space bus she bought for her mother before her demise because without it, she would not have been mobile.

Nkechi Blessing then advised her fans to get their priorities right in 2022. According to her, a car is not an achievement but a necessity to transport oneself from place to place.

In her words:

“The best decision I made in 2021 was selling my Range Rover to complete this beauty behind me Tnk God for the space bus I bought for my mum Shey landlady for Dey trek by now♀️ it’s 2022 Try set your priorities right A car is never an achievement but a necessity,a means of transporting you from one place to another This is my own opinion and I did not call for a debate..Choose whatever works for you pls..Just saying respectfully .”

See the post below:

Fans’ reactions

Jerry_rariboy:

“No be lie this one na better update.”

l.tobiloba:

“This is a better update, a lady with common sense who knows her priorities — shelter first before anything else. May God bless her with a better car . Congratulations .”

Jane.amara.961:

“Car is an achievement but not investment congrats ma.”

Uniqueplies_studdard:

“By the special Grace of God, i will build my house completely without selling any of my property. Thank you God for answering my prayers .”

Abikz_beauty_world:

“ I see myself in her if I build house unah no go rest I go turn motivational speaker by fire by force wahala ♀️♀️♀️♀️.”

Kween_ashake:

“Aunty no Advise us .... Face your house let others do what they like too No Teach us how to spend our hard earned money.”

Sammy_d_don:

“Thank God say she dey among the people sense locate for 2021 before sense finish.”

Interesting.

Mercy Aigbe, Emmanuella, others inspired me to build a house - NBS

Popular Nollywood actress, Nkechi Blessing has thanked her colleague, Mercy Aigbe, a friend, Tito, and kid comedian, Emmanuella for their roles in inspiring her to become a homeowner.

The actress shared photos of the trio on her Instagram page and accompanied it with a lengthy caption.

Nkechi stated the roles of each of the ladies mentioned and how they became her biggest inspiration of the year 2021.

Source: Legit.ng