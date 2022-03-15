Popular Nigerian dancehall singer, Cynthia Morgan, recently praised Grammy-winning artiste, Burna Boy, on social media

Morgan defended Burna against a Wizkid FC fan who taunted him for being a video vixen for one of her songs

According to the lady, Burna Boy has always been a big artiste and he remains the best till she picks up the mic again

Talented Nigerian dancehall artiste, Cynthia Morgan, has now set the record straight about Burna Boy after she reacted to an argument from naysayers.

On Twitter, a Wizkid FC member noted that the singer had been balling with the big guns even when Burna Boy was being a video vixen for Morgan.

Morgan then replied to the tweet, explaining that Burna had always been a big artiste while the troll was just a kid.

Cynthia Morgan said Burna Boy is the best till she starts doing music again. Photos: @iamcmglobal, @burnaboygram

See their exchange below:

No Burna Boy slander will be tolerated

Not stopping there, the dancehall singer took to her IG story to explain how Burna had always been the biggest artiste in Africa to her even when she picked him to be in Simatinya’s music video.

Morgan also added that she never wanted to see her name in a sentence where Burna Boy was being slandered.

According to her, he is the best and biggest artiste in Africa till she decides to pick the microphone again.

See her post below:

Nigerians react to Morgan's comment

Morgan’s claim about Burna only being the best till she gets back into the music scene raised a lot of mixed reactions.

While some people reminisced on how good she was, others felt her statement made her a joker.

Read some reactions below:

Lascodeaminu:

“Cynthia Morgan was so gud she needs to start singing again.”

Iam_renny:

“Make this dancehall queen just drop one song.”

Davalid01:

“Don’t pick mic aunty.”

Massage_and_fitness_lagos_abj:

“Okay . You both music collabo will be great.”

Queen_aiphy:

“She said “he’s the biggest till I pick the mic”.”

___Success_x:

“This one don come again ? bitter leaf Cynthia.”

Hmm.

Cynthia Morgan criticises Burna Boy and Wizkid's song

Cynthia Morgan didn’t seem to be impressed with singer Burna Boy and Wizkid’s music collaboration, B. D’or.

The singer in a post shared via her Instastory channel submitted that the Twice as Tall crooner seems to be going off the track with his music arrangement.

Cynthia said Wizkid was okay on the song but his last four lines were not up to par.

The singer's take stirred reactions online with some people urging her to focus on her career and release a song.

