Popular Nigerian veteran rapper, Ruggedman, was recently given a treat by BBN Pepper Dem winner, Mercy Eke

Mercy gifted the famous rapper a brand new iPhone 12 device and he took to social media to express gratitude

Shortly after Ruggedman posted his gift on social media, internet users had a lot of mixed reactions to it

Veteran Nigerian rapper, Ruggedman’s phone recently got an upgrade thanks to a kind gesture from BBN star, Mercy Eke.

The BBNaija Pepper Dem winner gifted the music veteran a brand new iPhone 12 device.

Taking to his official Instagram page, via his stories, Ruggedman posted a photo of the new phone as he showed gratitude.

Mercy Eke gifts Ruggedman iPhone 12. Photos: @ruggedybaba, @officialmercyeke

The rapper who was obviously excited thanked Mercy Eke for the grand gesture.

See his post below:

Nigerians react

Not long after Ruggedman thanked Mercy online for the brand new iPhone 12, it caused a buzz on social media and internet users had mixed reactions to the news.

Read some of their comments below:

Meeldread:

“he deserves it my Lambo.”

Theophaayuk:

“E know how to judge people e no know how to buy new phone .”

Badboycoda_:

“This ruggedman be like say he go Dey corny lol.”

Interesting.

Mercy Eke splashes over N900k on designer fit

If there is a list of Nigerian celebrities who are big on rocking high-end designer wear, then Mercy Eke would unarguably come up top.

When it comes to looking good, the 2019 Big Brother Naija (BBNaija) winner stays true to the theme of the show by continuously 'peppering' fans with her stunning ensembles.

Just recently, she took to her Instagram page to share some photos of herself in a black outfit with some blue shoes.

To most people, these are just regular chic wears, but if one looks carefully, they'd see that there was nothing regular about what she wore.

For her top, she rocked a crystal logo swimsuit in active stretch by high-end brand, Alexander Wang which according to their website originally costs N122k ($295).

She paired the look with a logo-waistband pair of shorts still by the same luxury brand and it costs N214k ($516) as listed on the shopping website, farfetch.com.

