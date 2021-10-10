Nigerian media personality, Shade Ladipo, has taken to social media to share her opinion concerning Tiwa Savage's dilemma

Recall earlier on, the Somebody's Son crooner had revealed that someone had threatened to leak a sex tape she made with her current lover

Ladipo in her recent Instagram post, tagged the singer's claims as a publicity stunt and this has got people talking

It appears Shade Ladipo isn't buying the Tiwa Savage story about being blackmailed by an unknown person over an intimate tape she made with her current, yey-to-be identified lover.

The OAP threw shade at the singer. Photo credit: Shade Ladipo, Tiwa Savage

Source: Instagram

In a recent Instagram Story, Ladipo stated that the claim by the singer is nothing but a publicity stunt.

In her words:

"All this una celebs that think we are 2yr olds. Abeg sell your sexuality with your full chest. I am here for any decision you make. But pls negodu. We went to school. Keep chot. The PR stunt is lame AF. Somebody's son should wake me when all of this is done."

Reactions

Her take on the issue has sparked mixed reactions among social media. Interestingly, a lot of people seem to agree that the singer may be pulling a PR stunt. However, there are those who have slammed Ladipo for her post.

Check out some comments below:

realt4u:

"I agree with you sis. She want to pull Kim K on us and it fell flat "

thisisadamsabonu:

"Does Tiwa actually needs such PR when she’s a superstar already??!"

______obyno:

"Facts she promoting her album "

thebeckie__:

"It’s important for people to know that bitterness kills. Albeit Slowly, Eventually, the bile in you explodes."

unemployedbozz:

"I felt she’s Trying sell that Her songs also, but using sex scandals no enter at all."

_merryta:

"What hanty spade cannot shuk her mouth inside, does not exist."

ebonykaffy:

"But she’s spitting facts. Tiwa can do no wrong in your eyes abi? Call a spade a spade."

nnenaya_soso:

"This human will always say rubbish to apologize later .. Why are women the most unsupportive of each other ?? Or does Tiwa scare y’all that much?"

ozor_iyanga_iii:

"One wonders what someone at the top of the food chain needs such demeaning clout for."

queen_minic:

"Way too Lame . There are other ways to promote ones album than this."

princessariele:

" We know madam always tries with the PR stunts na. She qan blow for American radio, na sex tape she use. "

Daddy Freeze slams Sonia Ogiri

Just recently, actress Sonia Ogiri made a video in which she criticized Tiwa for recording an intimate moment with her lover while pointing out that there was every tendency for it to be a tool for blackmail in future.

Reacting to her video, media personality, Daddy Freeze called Ogiri out on her remarks.

According to Freeze, not only was she attacking Tiwa at her point of pain but she was also judging her.

