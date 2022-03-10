Popular Nollywood actress Mary Remmy Njoku, recently addressed men whose wives look tattered on social media

Taking to Instagram, Mary Remmy told these men to look at their lives to determine the kind of men they are

According to her, the condition of a man’s wife shows the world what kind of person he is and fans have reacted

Nigerian actress, Mary Remmy Njoku recently reacted to an old post about how women look when they are unmarried compared to when they finally become wives.

The post consisted of two photos of ladies, with the one of her as a girlfriend looking nice while the one of her as a wife showed her looking rough.

A man had replied saying that the first photo of the lady as a girlfriend showed how her parents treated her while the one of her looking rough as a wife showed how the husband treats her.

Actress Mary Remmy Njoku says how a man is, reflects on his wife's appearance. Photos: @maryremmynjoku

Source: Instagram

Mary Remmy Njoku agrees

The actress accompanied the post with a caption where she explained further and agreed with the point.

PAY ATTENTION: Install our latest app for Android, read best news on Nigeria’s #1 news app

According to Remmy Njoku, the condition of a man’s wife shows the world the kind of person he is.

Not stopping there, the actress added that a man’s daughter cannot be a princess if her mother is not a queen.

She then advised these men to take a look at their wives to determine the kind of person they are.

In her words:

“Dear MEN. The condition of your wife shows the world the kind of man you are. Your daughter cannot be your princess if her mother is not a queen.

"So take a deep look at your wife and ask yourself, what kind of man are you?”

See the post below:

Internet users react

Mary Remmy’s post drew a lot of interesting reactions with many of them agreeing with the actress.

Read some of their comments below:

Etinosaofficial:

“Omo this one enter sha. So true. But how does she treat herself?”

Patienceozokwo:

“Absolutely love this .”

Ugochukwu_duoh:

“Dear Queen. You shouldn't wait for your man to take care of you, before you start looking out for yourself. You matter so much and deserve better! So therefore, yourself care shouldn't be negotiateable . You should always find time to look out for yourself. Take care of hair, body, nails and visit the spa once in a while. You are Enough Happy international women's day to you (beautiful women) out there.❤️❤️❤️.”

Hmm.

Dancer Korra Obidi's oyinbo husband says they are getting divorced

In other news, popular Nigerian dancer, Korra Obidi’s husband, Justin Dean, recently took to social media to announce that they were getting divorced.

Taking to his official Instagram page, the doctor noted that things between him and Korra are over.

Not stopping there, Justin added that he would not be treated a certain way any longer.

Source: Legit.ng