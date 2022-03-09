In the spirit of the International Women's Day celebration, female entertainer, DJ Cuppy has given an account of her struggles in the Disc Jockey business

The billionaire's daughter said she is still underpaid and undervalued compared to her male counterparts in the business

She also advised females who are in male dominated industries to be at peace with themselves, Nigerians have reacted to her post

DJ Cuppy used the opportunity of International Women's Day to give a detailed account of how difficult her journey has been in a male-dominated industry.

The ace entertainer took to her Instagram story channel to pen an emotional note about the situation as a woman needs zeal and energy to keep going in such a situation.

According to her:

"Women have to work twice as hard to get half as much done. Compared to my male counterparts, I'm still underpaid undervalued and according to them, I have to have a particular aesthetic."

She further advised her fellow women who are in a similar industry to be at peace with themselves:

"You will have a difficult time if you work just for validation. Do what you love understand your environment and build your strength."

Nigerians react to Cuppy's post about thriving in a male-dominated industry

Social media users have reacted differently to Cuppy's post, most of them comforted her.

Legit.ng captured some of the comments, read below:

Kamtochukwuu:

"Underpaid for what?"

Storyofoj_:

"Keywords: Do what you love & understand your environment.”

Asiwajulerry:

"But She’s doing well more than half of them sha. DJing in a show with Nicki, J Cole and a lot more headliners isn’t an easy feat."

Officialbobbyfredrick__:

"All I see is a girl trying to make a name for herself aside the otedola name she bears and y'all are constantly putting her down ,shame on y'all biko."

Engrabas:

"Hiaaan. Is your pay gender determined abi value determined?"

Melugboh:

"When money is a problem to a billionaire."

