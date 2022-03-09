A Twitter user has reacted to a post shared by BBNaija’s Maria in celebration of International Women's Day

The individual shaded Maria while submitting that a good woman should not be responsible for the tears of another woman

The lady called on Maria to practise what she preaches with other members of the online community wading into the matter

Former Big Brother Naija (BBNaija) housemate, Maria Chike Benjamin, joined women across the world to celebrate International Women’s Day.

The Shine Ya Eyes star shared a post on Twitter in which she noted how grateful she is to be born a woman while equally drawing inspiration from Michelle Obama’s words.

Lady trolls BBN's Maria over Women's Day post.

Source: Instagram

Maria wrote:

"Michelle Obama once said, there’s no limit to what we, as women, can accomplish. Women are the future, May we be them, May we know them, May we raise them."

See her tweet below:

Lady shades Maria

Among those who reacted to the post was a lady who didn’t agree with the BBNaija star. The lady made snide remarks about Maria’s love life while calling on her to practice what she preaches.

See a screenshot of their exchange below:

Social media users defend Maria

evanschyn_184 said:

"They should leave girl alone ..she didn't force kelvin on herself."

chizzylalas said:

"Why do we like blaming women in everything."

mercedesalfa said:

"Abeg let’s hear word. Is Kelvin a stolen commodity or a human with his own desire and free will who took an oath and is the one who owes his wife an obligation?"

_olaedo__ said:

"It’s the way y’all are blaming Maria for me. Did she force him? It’s the husband’s fault too. If he doesn’t respect his own wife, how would Maria respect her. Don’t blame only one person. It takes two to tango."

BBNaija's Maria says men are flooding her DMs

Meanwhile, Legit.ng reported that Maria stirred yet another social media talking point after revealing the number of male suitors on her list.

The reality star said she's on the hot list of most men who approach her via DMs but she is not interested in their offers because she has got a man.

She made the comments on Instagram and Nigerians have reacted massively to it, some of them slammed her.

