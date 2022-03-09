Big Brother Naija 2019 winner, Mercy Eke is having the time of her life in Mexico and she shared adventurous photos on Instagram

The photos were an avenue for the reality star to disregard rumours that she might be expecting her first child

Mercy also revealed that she conquered her fears with the trip as fans and colleagues commended her bravery

Big Brother Naija star, Mercy Eke is currently in Mexico going on daring on adventurous activities, one for fit for a woman rumoured to be pregnant.

A video of Mercy in a beautiful traditional wear with her a protruding mid section got people talking as quite a number pointed out that she might be pregnant.

Mercy Eke is not pregnant Photo credit: @official_mercyeke

Source: Instagram

With photos shared by the reality star on her Instagram page, it is very clear that she is not expecting a child anytime soon.

The fun trip to Mexico also helped Mercy conquer her fears ans she went zip-lining amomgs other daring activities.

Do you have a groundbreaking story you would like us to publish? Please reach us through info@corp.legit.ng!

"I had a fun filled day. I conquered my fearsEach slide got me on a chokehold (about 10mins to convince me ) I finally ticked-off zip-lining, ATV and cenote swimHappy international women’s Day."

See the post below:

Nigerians react to Mercy's fun post

thedorathybachor:

" you’re very brave o "

sirdee_da:

How scared were you?

brodashaggi:

"Minister for enjoyment ❤️"

truth.icon:

"Living life they can only dream of "

nina_ivy_:

"Mad oo "

ochanya_ella:

"Mercy steady living her best life❤️

gain_with_chidinma:

"Ha mercy always killing it ❤️"

Mercy Eke close to tears as Rihanna announces pregnancy

Nigerian celebrity, Mercy Eke joined her colleagues to react to the pregnancy of music star, Rihanna.

Rihanna confirmed the rumours that had gone on for months about her pregnancy after she unveiled her baby bump on January 31, 2022.

The revelation sparked a massive reaction on social media with numerous people all over the world celebrating with the singer. BBNaija star, Mercy was not left out as she took to her Twitter page to gush over the news.

The BBN winner also admitted that she really wants to experience pregnancy but at the right time.

Source: Legit.ng