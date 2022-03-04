Big Brother Naija ex-housemate, Mercy Eke has sparked rumours that she might be pregnant following a video which has made the rounds on social media

The reality star donned a gorgeous traditional wear but the ohighlightf the video was her protruding stomach which used to be flat

While most people ruled out pregnancy because Mercy's recent post don't look like it, others think it's a wardrobe malfunction

Big Brother Naija 2019 winner, Mercy Eke is currently the hot topic on social media with rumours that she might be expecting a baby flying around.

The news is due to a video which has ade the rounds on social media and a post shared by the reality star where she said people should mind their business they find out she is pregnant.

In the video sighted online, Mercy looked like she was at a photo shoot as she donned a tbeautifulraditional outfit with gele to match, just like a bride.

Despite the fact that Mercy's dress is tight in the stomach region, her tummy didn't stay down flat.

Watch the video below:

A blogger Tosin Silverdam also pointed out Mercy's stomach in his post.

Nigerians react to news of Mercy's alleged pregnancy

wumiiii_a:

"Was it not this Mercy that was everywhere with Maria last week the Belle na overnight"

__missrae__:

"Mercy that has been hitting the gym??"

nnennawithdpen:

"If she's indeed pregnant, it's nobody's business.. Nigerians should learn to support people's decision or mind their business."

melody_adunola:

"It could be that she forgot to use her girdle o, let us not conclude."

rennys_hairs:

"Doesn’t look like pregnancy though. If it is,good luck to her. If it’s not,I wish her flat tummy quick recovery ❤️‍"

Mercy Eke reacts to Rihanna’s pregnancy, says she wants to experience it

Nigerian celebrity, Mercy Eke joined her colleagues to react to the pregnancy of music star, Rihanna.

Rihanna confirmed the rumours that had gone on for months about her pregnancy after she unveiled her baby bump on January 31, 2022.

Mercy reposted a photo of Rihanna’s baby bump and explained that the news made her close to tears. Not stopping there, the BBN winner also admitted that she really wants to experience pregnancy but at the right time.

