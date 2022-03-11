Fresh revelation has emerged on the ongoing investigation over the death of Oluwabamise Ayankole in Lagos

This is as another victim of the driver arrested in connection with the murder of the 22-year-old presented extremely critical evidence

The female victim, whose name was not given, revealed that she was sexually molested inside the same BRT by the same driver in 2021

Nice Omininikoron, the driver of the BRT vehicle arrested in connection with the murder Oluwabamise Ayankole, has been enmeshed in a fresh controversy as another victim opened the can of worms on his illicit activities.

Speaking with the Punch, the victim, a female, accused Omininikoron of forcefully having her carnal knowledge when she boarded his vehicle on November 25, 2021.

She told the publication that she was subjected to sexual molestation after the suspect "switched off the light of the bus" while inside his BRT from the Alesh Bus Stop in Ajah to Jakande.

The victim said the arrested BRT driver forcefully had her canal knowledge after threatening to kill her. Credit:@tvcnewsng

Source: Twitter

The new revelation came amid anger and whirlpool emotions surrounding the death of Bamise, a 22-year-old lady whose body was found with some vital organs missing after boarding the 47-year-old's bus in February 2022.

He started making advances towards me

According to the victim, Omininikoron switched off the light but left the air conditioner working. He called the victim to sit at the front seat where he started perpetrating his heinous act.

She stated that when the driver started making advances at her which she rejected, he brought a knife and "threatened to kill" her.

"He said he wanted both of us to go and chill and that he wanted to have sex with me, but I declined. Suddenly, he brought out a knife and dragged me to the back seat of the bus. He told me to take off my clothes, but I refused.

He threatened to kill me. He tore my gown, forcefully removed the biker short I wore and raped me. I felt sad," the victim whose name was not given further revealed.

She said the suspect demanded his account number and sent him N3,000 to buy painkillers after pleading to calm the situation.

The victim provided a statement of account confirming Omininikoron sent N3,000 to her on November 25, 2021. She also video a clip of her torn clothes.

Bamise's death sparks outrage on social media

Meanwhile, the death of Bamise is still sparking outrage on social media following the confirmed reports that the 22-year-old lady's body was found with some vital organs reportedly missing.

Bamise went missing after she boarded a public transit on her way back from work on Saturday, February 26. She was said to be visiting her brother.

Her friend who is on Twitter as @Mercy_McQuin revealed that she took a BRT bus from Chevron going to Oshodi and dropped her voice notes informing her of where she was before her line went dead.

Source: Legit.ng