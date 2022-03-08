Social media has been abuzz with the news of the tragic death of a 22-year-old young lady who was allegedly killed by a BRT bus driver

One of the celebrities who has reacted to the news is Big Brother Naija ex-housemate, Khloe who also used used the opportunity to share her story

According to Khloe, she would have been harmed or killed by an uber driver in Lagos if she had not been smart

Big Brother Naija ex-housemate, Khloe has taken to social media to reveal that she had a similar experience to the alleged BRT killing.

The reality star shared a lengthy post where she highlighted how terrible the security situation in the country is.

Khloe says she had similar experience with Bamise Photo credit: @kokobykhloe/@chiefagbabiaka

Source: Instagram

He had a knife and his car smelled of blood

According to Khloe, her sister ordered a ride for her to the airport and from the moment she met the driver, something seemed off.

She pointed out that the driver was behaving weirdly and she found out that he had a knife under his leg and the car smelled like unpleasant blood and illegal substances.

It wasn't until the reality star pretended to be on a call with her kid sister before the driver stopped the car and kicked her out.

Khloe added that the car details on the Uber app didn't match when they eventually saw the car. She also shared receipts to corroborate her story.

"Something similar almost happen to me on the 1st of march in my way to the airport. What a country How can a whole Nigeria not have a surveillance Camera on every corner ???? At least it can help us navigate some horrible incident ? How can you just not care about us ? How can our security system always fail us ? why do we have to die untimely in the hands of our fellow humans? why ?????????"

See the post below:

Nigerians react to Khloe's post

rayleebelle:

"I’m sure this would be happening everyday but bamise was wise to record it all and get the bus number, May God rest her soul and comfort her family."

_zay9arb:

"Omo this must have been happening with many brts buses then ..God said their cup is fullWicked people. Election is close now .Epp is oo"

t_omotoyosi:

"Omo ‍♀️ one needs to be extra vigilant. No where is safe in this country. God help us ooo."

stylehaven_bymandy:

"How do we begin to protect ourselves, it is now very obvious the country don't care about us girls! This year alone how many girls have been killed without justice!"

