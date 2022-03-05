Nollywood actress Tonto Dikeh is still going through a difficult mourning period of her stepmother who left the world weeks ago

Amid preparations to say the final goodbye, the actress shared an update with fans while noting that she cannot forgive God for taking the life of her loved one

Tonto's declaration sparked reactions from netizens with some of them sharing personal experiences with the demise of family members

It is indeed a trying time for Nollywood actress Tonto Dikeh who is still mourning the heartbreaking demise of her stepmother.

The actress who has significantly reduced her activities on social media over the past weeks recently shared an update via her Instastory channel.

Tonto Dikeh steps out to bury late stepmother, says she can't forgive God. Photo: @tontolet

Source: Instagram

From indications, burial arrangements for the deceased family member have started and Tonto stepped out to attend one of the programmes.

In the caption that accompanied the short video, Tonto bade her step mum goodbye while declaring that she doesn’t plan to forgive God over the loss.

The mother of one was clad in a black outfit and had a large sunshade on.

See her post below:

Reactions

official_wendy__ said:

"It’s painful losing the people you love so much and knowing fully well you can’t see them ever again ."

myra_oma said:

"Omo this is exactly what I said when I lost my mum ."

onyinyechi_nf said:

"She obviously has a problem with God Tonto whatever it is just remember Job in the bible."

oochy_coochie said:

"Omoh this babe has gone through a lotttttttt I pray she finds peace."

homewarehub_ng said:

"She'd get over it with time... Stages of grieving, you blame God, doubt his existence... Then gradually ask for his forgiveness and accept the loss.. may her Mum's soul rest peacefully."

g.l.o.r.e.e.y.a.h said:

"God is so good like literally so good! And he alone knows best."

