A music producer, Champagnebeatz, has been accused of telling lies hours after coming out with claims of paternity fraud against the mother of his children

Champagnebeatz’s sister-in-law took to social media with an account of the matter while stating that the claims presented by him are false

According to her, the producer has also refused to conduct DNA tests for the children or provide evidence to support his claims of paternity fraud

Nigerian music producer, Champagnebeatz, has been countered by his sister-in-law hours after he publicly accused his woman of paternity fraud.

Recall that Legit.ng reported that the producer shared a post on his Instastory channel letting the world know that he isn’t the biological father of his three kids.

Champagnebeatz's sister-in-law says he's lying. Photo: @champagnebeatz/@marietta_treats

Source: Instagram

Champagnebeatz had equally noted that his partner Yemi Adebowale should be held responsible if anything happens to him.

In a following development, Yemi’s sister, Olabisi Adebowale, took to Instagram with an account of what she knows between the two.

Do you have a groundbreaking story you would like us to publish? Please reach us through info@corp.legit.ng!

Yemi explained that her sister and Champagnebeatz started their relationship in the university which was around 2008/2009.

According to her, they welcomed three kids together in the relationship but things only took an ugly turn after the producer started accusing his woman of infidelity.

Yemi claimed her sister isn’t one who goes out a lot except when she has to make market rounds or pick the kids from school. She said the lady spent most of her time being around Champagnebeatz as she had no job of her own.

He’s not ready for DNA test

In a different portion of the narration, Yemi claimed they requested Champgnebeatz to carry out DNA tests after his claims of paternity fraud but he refused while relying on his intuition. The lady equally mentioned how Champgnebeatz shares strong resemblances with the kids in question.

She also claimed that the music producer has been going around accusing the mother of his kids of being behind his stunted progress in life.

Yemi charged Champagnebeatz to provide evidence to back up his claims of paternity fraud.

See her post below:

Paternity fraud: SocialitePretty Mike advises men

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that Nigerian socialite and club owner, Pretty Mike, took to social media to advise fellow men.

The socialite advised them to ensure they visit their wife’s workplace to be sure of their child’s paternity.

According to him, the husband needs to check that the kids do not resemble any of her colleagues.

Source: Legit.ng