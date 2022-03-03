Nollywood actress, Tonto Dikeh has issued a disclaimer and apology to her fans about Wale Jana's brand Sapphire Scent

The actress stated that she no longer has any affiliation with the perfume brand and revealed that she has been getting death threats from people for being an ambassador of the brand

She also noted that 99.9 percent of the brand's investors came from her and she would try and ensure people get their money back

Actress, Tonto Dikeh has distanced herself from Wale Jana and his Sapphire Scent brand by sincerely apologising to her followers.

The actress took to her Instagram page to share Wale's photo and issued a disclaimer she admitted was long overdue.

Tonto Dikeh calls out Wale Jana. Credit: @tontolet

Source: Instagram

Tonto further stated that she has been receiving death threats and complaints from investors in the brand from 2020 and revealed that she was also a victim.

She then apologised to the people as said:

I'm aware that over 99.9percentage of their/his investors came from me being their brand ambassador and I am so sorry for this."

The movie star insisted that she will work with the right authorities to ensure people get justice and the money they invested in the business back.

She finally stated that people who invest in Wale's real estate business do so at their own risk.

Read her full statement below:

Nigerians react to Tonto's disclaimer

Nigerians have reacted differently to Tonto's disclaimer, most of them commended her.

Legit.ng captured some of the comments, read below:

Favourkez:

"Omohthe way they put their ambassador’s at risk."

Iyunade_beads:

"Finally Long overdue. Gistlover talk am. The guy na scam."

Blendz_makeupartistry:

"They seemed like a promising brand, so sad."

Skinbyzhiee:

"It is well oh ... These guys steady putting their ambassadors in difficult situations."

Ouchcleo:

"How people conveniently and comfortably dupe others off their hard earned money is beyond me. And Nigerian authorities ain't doing anything to get him to custody."

Lavivi.01:

"Well said I pray they all get their refunds."

