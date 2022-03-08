Music producer Champagnebeatz has caught the attention of Nigerians on social media after accusing his partner of paternity fraud

The producer in a post shared via his Instastory channel disclosed that he just discovered that he is not the biological father of his three children

Champagnebeatz’s story is currently trending in the online community with netizens sharing their take on the matter

A Nigerian music producer, Champagnebeatz, has sparked reactions in the online community after taking to his Instagram page with a shocking discovery about his family.

The producer in an Instastory post said he recently discovered that he is not the biological father of the three kids he shares with his partner.

Paternity fraud: Music producer cries out after painful discovery. Photo: @champagnebeatz

Source: Instagram

Champagnebeatz listed the names of the children as Favour, Donald and Richard while accusing his woman of having affairs outside of their relationship.

He wrote:

"It was a shocking discovery for me to know that Yemi Adebowale has been having extra affair with other guys while we were in a relationship and she pretend to me that I fathered the three children."

See a screenshot of the post below:

Social media users react to Champagnebeatz’s story

thisiskingx said:

"DNA testing is very imperative...we won’t let this slide bro...#justiceforbro."

thathoneygirl_kitchen said:

"3 kids? Haba nah! This is heartbreaking.."

beyond_intimacy said:

" other than doing this, why not become a single mother with your full chest."

ronkeyzee said:

"This is heartbreaking No man deserves this! Some women ehhhhh ahhhhhh. I’m short of words."

nnenna_aldo said:

"Please!! If you’re not ready to be faithful dont get married ‼️ if you see someone who is single, don’t push them into marriage till they want to . ‍♀️ this is sad."

