Popular Nigerian singer, Davido, left fans in anticipation of his show at the O2 Arena in London which finally came around on March 5, 2022.

The days leading to the event was filled with a lot of pomp and fanfare on social media as fans noted other celebrity guests who flew all the way from Nigeria to London for Davido.

Well, the big day finally arrived and it delivered on being the talk of town as people kept on talking about it even after several days.

Davido's WRBLO show at the O2 Arena in London has continued to get internet users talking. Photos: @davidodailyshow, @adekunlegold, @isrealdmw

A lot went down at Davido’s show at the O2 and Legit.ng has gathered some notable and special moments, including the good, the bad and the ugly.

1. Isreal opens ‘oga’s’ show with a bang…or a bell:

Davido’s logistics manager had his dream come true after he was allowed to open the singer’s show with his Edo attire and a bell. Recall that Isreal had pleaded with Davido in the past to allow him and his rehearsal video even went viral.

Well, Isreal gave a goosebumps worthy opening on March 5 at the O2 Arena stage in London. He wholeheartedly praised his boss while paying homage to his state, Edo.

2.Cubana Chiefpriest speaks in tongues during opening prayer:

To kick off the show, Davido’s prayer warrior sister, Sharon, led in that aspect. She, alongside the singer and others gathered as Sharon asked God to make the show a success. Interestingly, Cubana Chiefpriest was seen and heard speaking in tongues.

3. AG Baby and Davido:

Davido’s performance with talented singer, Adekunle Gold, was a crowd pleaser. They both thrilled the crowd with their rendition of the song, High. AG baby later took to social media to tweet about their performance.

4. Popcaan surprises Davido on stage:

Popular Jamaican singer, Popcaan, had Davido jumping in excitement after he appeared on stage at the show. Both of them then went ahead to make the fans happy with their ‘Risky’ performance.

5. Imade and Hailey dancing:

At the big event, Davido’s daughters, Imade and Hailey, were seen dancing together in the crowd. They watched their daddy perform on stage and they danced happily.

6. Chioma wows fans with her stylish appearance:

Davido’s babymama and ex-fiancee, Chioma, was also present at the event. She looked so hot and had fans drooling after they sighted videos of her at the O2 on social media.

7. Focalistic becomes first South African to perform at the O2:

South African music star, Focalistic and Davido performed their hit song together, Champion Sound. The SA singer later went on social media to gush about being the first person from his country to perform at the O2.

8. Pheelz makes it to the O2 just 3 days after releasing hit song:

Davido’s O2 concert also proved to be an unforgettable one for Pheelz who never saw himself on such a big stage so soon. Just days after dropping his hit song with Buju, Finesse, he performed it on the O2 stage in front of 20,000 people.

9. Oyinbo fan happily enjoying Davido’s performance:

A video later made the rounds from the concert showing an oyinbo fan of Davidos who sang along word for word and seemed to be having a very wonderful time. The viral clip left many people with smiles on their faces.

10. ECool fumbles:

Davido’s DJ, ECool, got most of the backlash from the event over his performance. The young man appeared to have played music gotten from an illegal site especially after the words ‘Trendybeats dot com’ were heard by the thousands of people who witnessed the show.

Others also blasted him for seeming unprepared and many claimed that he did not rehearse for the show.

11. Davido bags outstanding citizen award:

Davido was honoured with special recognition by Honorable Shyne Barrow, the opposition leader of the House of Representatives, Belize.

He was also presented with a plaque as he was named an Outstanding Global Citizen of Belize.

12. Billionaire Tony Elumelu and daughter attend show:

A video went viral of Nigerian billionaire, Tony Elumelu and his daughter having a great time at Davido’s concert. The rich man also hailed Nigerian artistes for making the country proud.

Davido's show at the O2 Arena has been trailed with mixed reactions but he no doubt had his name on the lips of people for many days because of it.

