Dancehall superstar Stonebwoy, known in private life as Livingstone Etse Satekla, spent big money on a necklace as he celebrated his birthday

Stonebwoy turned 34 years old on Saturday, March 5, 2022, and his birthday fell while he was in London

To celebrate his new age, Stonebwoy hit the town with his wife, Louisa, for some shopping, among the items he bought for himself was a diamond-encrusted necklace

Ghanaian superstar, Stonebwoy clocked a new age on March 5 and he decided to celebrate it by spoiling himself.

The singer hit the town of London with his wife and went on a money splurging spree and ended up with an expensive diamond necklace specially made for him.

Stonebwoy bought himself an expensive necklace for his birthday Photo source: @stonebwoy

In a video shared on Sandra Ankobiah's Snapchat and later reposted on the Instagram page, @kwamebranding, Stonebwoy was seen sitting at a table with others.

He held the necklace and showed it to the camera saying Ghanaians usually want to see the prices of such things.

The price tag which was captured by the camera was 60,000 pounds sterling which is about N32 million going by current exchange rates.

Watch the video below:

Stonebwoy celebrates birthday at Davido's O2 concert

The Dancehall musician gave a good account of himself as he performed at Davido's concert at the 02 Arena on Saturday, March 5, 2022.

Stonebwoy joined the Nigerian superstar on stage to entertain the packed-to-capacity crowd. They performed Stonebwoy's Activate.

In a video from the concert which has been shared on Instagram page @sammykaymedia, Stonebwoy was seen dressed in an all-white outfit. Davido had a similar style.

After delivering his performance, Davido used the opportunity to celebrate him on stage with the crowd.

Stonebwoy turned 34 years old on Saturday and the concert happened to be some sort of climax for his birthday celebration.

Davido brings out Stonebwoy, Focalistic, other international stars to shutdown O2 arena

Nigerian music superstar, Davido, did not limit his hugely successful London O2 Arena concert to his compatriots alone as he has extended it to other international singers.

Davido brought out the likes of Ghanaian singer, Stoneybwoy and South African Focalistic to join him on stage as they delivered top performances to the crowd.

Videos from their performances emerged online and got fans drooling as they shut down the O2 Arena with a beautiful blend of music.

