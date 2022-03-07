Stonebwoy was on hand to support Nigerian musician Davido at his concert at the 02 Arena in London on Saturday, March 5

After their energetic performance, Davido got the crowd to celebrate Stonebwoy who had turned 34 years old on the same day

Videos from Stonewoy's appearance and performance at Davido's packed-to-capacity concert have surfaced online

Dancehall musician Stonebwoy gave a good account of himself as he performed at Davido's concert at the 02 Arena on Saturday, March 5, 2022.

Stonebwoy, known in private life as Livingstone Etse Satekla, joined the Nigerian superstar on stage to entertain the packed-to-capacity crowd. They performed Stonebwoy's Activate.

Stonebwoy delivered a fine performance with Davido at the 02 Arena. Photo source: @sweet_maame_adwoa, @sammykaymedia

Source: Instagram

Stonebwoy's performance with Davido and birthday shoutout

In a video from the concert which has been shared on Instagram page @sammykaymedia, Stonebwoy was seen dressed in an all-white outfit. Davido had a similar style.

After delivering his performance, Davido used the opportunity to celebrate him on stage with the crowd.

Stonebwoy turned 34 years old on Saturday and the concert happened to some sort of climax for his birthday celebration.

Watch the video below:

Stonebwoy arrives at Davido's concert with his wife

Ahead of his performance, Stonebwoy had been spotted arriving at the backstage of the 02 Arena to prepare.

The video shared on Instagram by @sweet_maame_adwoa showed Stonebwoy in the company of his wife, Dr Louisa, and other crew members.

Stonebwoy and his crew were in high spirits and it was no wonder he was able to thrill the crowd at the concert.

Davido brings out international stars at London concert

Nigerian music superstar, Davido did not limit his hugely successful London O2 Arena concert to his compatriots alone as he extended it to other international singers.

Davido brought out the likes of Ghanaian singer, Stoneybwoy and South African Focalistic to join him on stage as they delivered top performances to the crowd.

Videos from their performances have emerged online and have got fans drooling as they shut down the O2 Arena with a beautiful blend of music.

Nigerians expressed their likeness for the videos.

Source: Legit.ng