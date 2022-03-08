Nigerian talent manager Ubi Franklin recently gave his opinion on the issue of breaking the bias between both gender

Ubi noted that in this part of the world, people are quick to listen to women as he stressed that men also have emotions

The young man also called for consequences against pretentious and malicious people who make untrue cases against others

Nigerian talent manager Ubi Franklin has reacted to the bias against men, particularly on social media.

Ubi noted that men are not given a chance to speak out in this part of the world when a woman makes any case against them.

The talent manager noted that a woman could throw in an accusation whenever she likes and get support without the man proving his innocence.

He stated that equal opportunity should be given to both genders.

Ubi said:

"The man eventually attempts to speak up and the frequent tags are ‘You are not man enough’ ‘You should have kept quiet’. Forgetting that man is also a human being with feelings."

Nigerians react as Ubi Franklin speaks on gender bias against men

Many Nigerians have since taken sides with Ubi over his statement on men not getting a chance to prove their innocence.

Legit.ng captured some reactions, see them below:

fisayomie:

"That Chris Brown ehn! Scary as hell! They canceled him without hearing his side..what’s funny is; if another person comes up to lay such claims, it will happen all over again! They will bash him without listening to him, no one will even hold the lady accountable for lying."

ceemplybecca:

"Ubi is right on this.''

cajaalll:

"Man assaults woman. Public: raise your sons right". Woman assaults man. Public Men be careful of what you hurt."

broda_henry:

"In this part of the world, it’s a shame for a man to cry and that’s wrong."

laud_the_mayor:

"If only men are given the chance to speak up on what they experience in a relationship women won’t be able to play the victim."

