Do Not Turn Your Caring Husband Into a Monster, Yomi Casual Tells Married Women, Sparks Reactions
- Celebrity stylist Yomi Casual has taken to social media with some words of advice for married women
- The businessman in a series of posts shared via his Instastory channel urged ladies not to turn their caring partners into monsters
- According to him, women shouldn’t have a mind of making their partners pay for the ugly experiences they had in previous relationships
Popular stylist and fashion designer, Yomi Casual, recently took to social media with some words for married women in the online community.
Speaking via his Instastory channel, Yomi urged ladies to be patient with their husbands and shouldn’t end up turning a caring man into a monster.
According to the businessman, wives can choose to carry the tags of ‘boss ladies’ if they so desire but it shouldn’t be at the detriment of their marriages.
He wrote:
"It’s Ok to be a boss lady but please don’t bring that vibe to your husband if he is a sweetheart from day 1. He is not your competition."
Still on the matter, the celebrity stylist noted that women shouldn’t have a mind of making their partners pay for the ugly experiences they have had with men from previous relationships.
See a screenshot of his post below:
Social media users react
emrsonia_84 said:
"This guy is speaking out of experience or what he is experiencing."
sheennatural said:
"If you like don't listen. Some of you carry unnecessary baggage to your new home. It's uncalled for. All men are not the same."
ideahhk said:
"Exactly , this is for strong independent black women , thinking acting like a man will make their men respect them, no dear, it will push him into the arms of a beautiful soft feminine woman."
pearlyugo said:
"Wives* drop one for husbands make e balance abi na only women dey inside marriage?"
Actress Mary Njoku advises fellow women
Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that actress Mary Remmy Njoku urged women to invest in themselves the same way they invest in their men.
The mother of three told young ladies to pray for their own successes and get jobs for themselves too.
Njoku noted that they are not allergic to earning an income.
Source: Legit.ng