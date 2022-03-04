Nigerian talent manager Ubi Franklin recently shared a photo of him, Davido and Ifeanyi on board a jet

Ubi could be seen in the photo carrying Ifeanyi on his lap as Nigerians asked him if he had added the role of a nanny to his job description

The talent manager responded to those dragging him over the photo as he said he was sure they wanted the job

Nigerian talent manager Ubi Franklin has responded to those dragging him over a recent photo of him carrying Davido's son Ifeanyi Adeleke.

In the photo, which Ubi shared on his social media timeline, he was seen carrying Ifeanyi on his lap while the latter sat comfortably onboard a jet.

Talent manager Ubi Franklin responds to those calling him a nanny for carrying Davido's Ifeanyi. Credit: @Ubifranklinofficial

Source: Instagram

DMW singer and Ifeanyi's father, Davido, was also spotted in the photo that didn't sit down well with some Nigerians. They took to the comment section to drag Ubi as they asked if he was now a nanny or a babysitter.

Ubi, unperturbed by their reactions, took it lightly as he said he was sure many wanted his job.

PAY ATTENTION: Join Legit.ng Telegram channel! Never miss important updates!

See the post below:

Nigerians react to Ubi's response

Legit.ng also captured some other reactions from Nigerians who came to Ubi's defence.

See the reactions below:

ezenwanyibekee:

"Ubi is just like me and my kids sis. So pure at heart, homely and humble to the last but don’t cross your line.''

dorberry1:

"Mr Ubi your heart is pure and always supportive, been watching you since 2 years now. The lord crown you ❤️❤️❤️."

x2za:

"Ubi. One smartest behind the scene man I know! Big up."

Malit43578:

"Wow❤️❤️❤️ The prince has landed ❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️ I love this o. Today I am taking all my friends out. Bill on me . I’m so happy today."

Davido flies out his driver to attend his show at O2 Arena

Legit.ng recall that Popular Nigerian singer, Davido, known to be a cheerful giver recently showed love to his driver, Tunde.

The music star who has a show at the O2 Arena flew out his driver to London ahead of the event.

Taking to his official Instagram page, Davido shared a photo of his driver as he arrived in the UK.

Source: Legit.ng