Popular social media influencer Solomon Buchi has reacted to the issue between Nigerian dancer Korra Obidi and her husband, which has led to a divorce

Buchi took the opportunity to remind women who were trying to stop Korra's husband Justin from speaking up, the theme of this year's International Women's day, which is breaking the bias

This comes after Justin revealed they were getting a divorce, a few days after welcoming their second child

Popular Twitter influencer Solomon Buchi has called the attention of women trying to shut up Korra Obidi's husband Justin Dean from speaking on the issues in their marriage to the theme of this year's International Women's Day, which is breaking the bias.

This comes as Justin went live on Instagram to reveal some of the reasons he wanted a divorce.

Solomon Buchi says women are not the only victims. @Korraobidi

Source: Instagram

Buchi stressed that while he doesn't know the truth about what went wrong in their marriage, Justin deserves the chance to speak up.

According to him, Justin would have been applauded if he was a woman, as many people would have already passed judgment on the man.

Do you have a groundbreaking story you would like us to publish? Please reach us through info@corp.legit.ng!

The influencer wrote:

"I don’t know what’s happening in Korra’s marriage, but her hubby went live on IG last night, and he also stated in a comment that she’s cheated, been narcissistic & all, and some women were shutting him up. If these are true, let him speak up. We are breaking the bias, remember?"

See his post below:

Nigerians react to Buchi's statement

Nigerians have taken to social media to react and Legit.ng captured some of the comments.

See them below:

DonGodwill5:

"Bro I respect you a lot but I feel you should mind your business.. This is family matter."

hotgirl_Nikki:

"I hope this Korra Obidi’s family matter will serve as an example that there’s literally nothing to gain from putting your life on SM so people can “awww” you."

OmahInspired007:

"Truth is some women like the idea of equality and especially their idea of what equality should be, but NOT THE REALITY of Equality."

Korra Obidi breaks silence as husband announces divorce

In a previous report via Legit.ng, the Nigerian dancer, Korra Obidi, broke her silence regarding her marriage problems in a new video posted online.

A video made the rounds of the popular dancer finally speaking up after her oyinbo husband, Justin Dean, announced that they were getting divorced.

According to her, she is fully committed to taking care of her newborn daughter and taking care of herself.

Source: Legit.ng