Veteran actor, Pete Edochie, is marking his 75th birthday today and he has been well celebrated on social media

The aged actor expressed gratitude to God and noted that even though he is ageing, his faculties are still complete

Edochie also attended church for a special thanksgiving service and he was accompanied by some of his close colleagues

Popular Nollywood veteran, Pete Edochie has clocked 75 today, March 7, and he has taken to social media to celebrate.

In a video sighted on his Instagram page, the thespian talked about being 75, according to him it's not a small age and anyone who says age is just a number should be evaluated.

Pete Edochie celebrates his 75th birthday. Photo credit: @peteedochie

Source: Instagram

He continued by saying that he tries not to let ageing get to him and thanked God for sparing his life as most of his colleagues that they started together are no more.

Edochie is however happy that despite his age, his faculties are still complete.

"THANKFUL 75 today."

Watch the video below:

In another post, the veteran was accompanied by colleague Kanayo O. Kanayo and other people to a pre-birthday thanksgiving service in church.

"Pre-Birthday Thanksgiving. Thank you @kanayo.o.kanayo for honouring with your presence."

See the post below:

Nigerians celebrate with Pete Edochie

stevechuks_:

"Happy birthday Odogwu! ❤️"

iamreal_thickmadame:

"Happy blessed birthday, Sir. #legend"

louis.ebe:

"Happy birthday to our wonderful father, Ebubedike, legend, may God continue to add year in ur life sir, "

officialprincessvera:

"Daddy age gracefully in good health ijn ❤️"

mazi_bitcoin:

"Happy Birthday sir I wish you long life and good health keep living to the glory of God amen."

tombra4real

"Congratulations Sir, many more prosperous and healthy years ahead."

Pete Edochie and others join Drop It challenge

Social media users were already getting bored of the viral #DropItChallenge but not a lot could look past an entry from some veteran Nollywood entertainers.

The actors Pete Edochie, Kanayo O. Kanayo, Bassey Ekpeyong, Femi Branch among others appeared to have taken a moment to shoot the entry while on a movie set.

Edochie assumed the post of the leader as he was seated on a platform while the other actors formed a cluster in front of him.

