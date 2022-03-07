Eric Omondi launched a rant against Nigerian singer Omah Lay after his collabo with Justin Beiber yet he never did one with Tanasha Donna while he visited Kenya

He argued that Lay ought to have done a collabo with Tanasha as a way of promoting Kenyan music outside the country

Lay and Tanasha sparked dating rumours after they were spotted in the same hotel during his Kenyan tour

Comedian Eric Omondi has expressed disappointment in Nigerian artiste Omah Lay for failing to do a collabo with his rumoured girlfriend Tanasha Donna.

Eric Omondi (r) faults Omah Lay for not doing collabo with his rumoured girlfriend Tanasha Donna (l). Photo: Tanasha, Omah Lay and Eric Omondi.

Eric disappointed in Lay

Eric was not happy by the fact that Lay left the country with good proceeds and went and paid for a collabo with Justin Bieber.

He faulted Lay for not doing a collabo with a Kenyan artiste especially Tanasha who he reportedly spent quality time with during the stay.

Eric also disclosed that it upsets him to see musicians from other countries perform in Kenya without promoting Kenyan artistes.

"Omah Lay was here and he went and paid for a collabo with Justin Bieber with our money. He didn't even do a collabo with his girlfriend Tanasha Donna. They spent two weeks in Mombasa without doing a collabo yet there are many studios in Mombasa," Eric said.

Tanasha and Lay spark dating rumours

On January 1, Tanasha posted a series of videos suggesting she was spending time in a Mombasa hotel, Kenya media outlet, TUKO.co.ke reports.

Surprisingly, the same hotel was hosting Nigerian singer Omah Lay who had come to entertain his Kenyan fans in the coastal city.

The incident raised eyebrows online as netizens were left asking themselves whether the two celebs are secretly seeing each other.

Omah Lay unveils pretty lover in video

Some months ago, Legit.ng reported that Omah Lay dashed the hopes of many female fans who have been nursing the idea of being the lucky woman in his life.

A romantic video of the Godly crooner and his lucky woman surfaced in the online community.

Many female fans couldn’t help but express their disappointment while others simply complimented the lucky lady.

