Riky Rick's family wants a sculptor who made a wax statue in honour of the late rapper to remove it because they are still mourning his death

Dr Lungelo Gumede displayed the statue at the Bat Centre in Durban this week and many people took pics with it but the family was not impressed by his move

Gumede shared that he was just honouring the star when he created the monument and doesn't understand why the family is not allowing him to pay his last respect to the late artist

The family of late rapper Riky Rick are not impressed with a sculptor who made a wax statue in his honour. Dr Lungelo Gumede apparently displayed the life-size statue at the Bat Centre in Durban this week.

Riky Rick's family wants a sculptor to remove his wax statue. Image: @rikyrickworld

Source: Instagram

The Boss Zonke hitmaker's family has reportedly ordered Gumede to remove the monument because they are still mourning his passing.

ZAlebs reports that Riky's alleged relative, Themba, told Daily Sun that it's too soon for them to deal with such things as a family as they're still devastated.

On the other hand, Gumede shared that he's confused because other artists such as Big Zulu have been allowed to make songs in honour of King Kotini. He added that hundreds of peeps had already taken pics with the statue when the family called him.

A Twitter user had posted the statue on his timeline and invited everyone to come take pics with it for free.

AKA shares tribute to Riky Rick

Riky Rick's death shocked South Africa. The award-winning rapper and father took his own life in the early hours of February 23.

The rapper's family confirmed his death in a statement to the press and social media. They also requested some privacy during this difficult moment.

Fans have been trying to come to terms with their fav's passing. Many blamed cyberbullying as the main cause of death.

Tributes for the Pick You Up rapper have been pouring in. Rapper AKA took to Instagram to pour his heart out in a lengthy post. He spoke about how men in South Africa are fighting generational traumas with no one to share their burdens with.

Source: Legit.ng