Nigerian singer, Davido, recently showed love to his driver, Tunde, by flying him out to meet him in London

The music star gushed as the old man arrived in the UK ahead of his sold-out show at the O2 Arena

Taking to social media, Davido shared a photo of his driver as he touched down in London and fans have reacted to the kind gesture

Popular Nigerian singer, Davido, is known to be a cheerful giver, and he recently showed love to his driver, Tunde.

The music star who has a show at the O2 Arena flew out his driver to London ahead of the event.

Taking to his official Instagram page, Davido shared a photo of his driver as he arrived in the UK.

Davido flies driver to London for his O2 show. Photos: @davido

Source: Instagram

The singer seemed very excited that Tunde had touched down in London and he alerted his online community about it.

Do you have a groundbreaking story you would like us to publish? Please reach us through info@corp.legit.ng!

See a screenshot of his post below:

Davido's driver arrives in London for singer's O2 show. Photo: @davido

Source: Instagram

Internet users react

As expected, Davido’s post soon went viral on social media and many fans had a lot to say about the singer flying out his driver to London.

Many of them praised Davido and lamented never being out of the country themselves.

Read some of their comments below:

Ceemplybecca:

“Only OBO fit show this kind love!! #30BG I Stan fi life!!!❤️❤️❤️.”

Iam_benkid:

“He go soon fly all of us. He's a good man.”

Drealpsticks:

“Driver don first me reach Uk.”

Okikiguccimania:

“One thing about Davido is he doesn’t enjoy alone.”

__Tifeh__baby:

“He dey carry crowd go hin show by himself hmmmmm ♀️.”

Michelledera:

“Ain’t no one as generous in the industry as Davido....man’s blessed and allows the blessings circulate.”

Davidkhofi:

“The perks that comes with mingling with the right person .”

Matecocelebritybarber:

“We WizKid fams no dey make noise.”

Ceemplybecca:

“Only OBO fit show this kind love!!!”

Ladyque_1:

“Wahala for who no dey London.”

Eloka_eloka_:

“OBO do u need a second Driver ?? I spent 4 years in university learning how to drive Sir!!.”

Nice one.

Davido's friends and family members storm London ahead of O2 show

Davido is set to shut down the O2 Arena and he has received support from his friends and family members.

The music star is set to have a show at the popular location on March 5 and his close pals have already left Nigeria to London because of it.

As the big day fast approaches, Nollywood actress, Eniola Badmus and singer, Zlatan Ibile, were spotted as they travelled together ahead of Davido’s show.

In the same vein, Davido also took to social media to alert his fans that his family members were already arriving in London ahead of the show.

Taking to his Instagram story, the music star posted a photo of himself with his sister, Sharon, and other siblings as they turned up for him.

Source: Legit.ng