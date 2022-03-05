Nollywood actress Mercy Aigbe seems to be getting exhausted from the drama and controversies that continue to trail her new marriage

The movie star recently reacted on her Instastory channel following a call-out post from Adekaz’s first wife where she was portrayed as a betrayer

Mercy’s clarification on the matter sparked even more heated reactions from members of the online community

Nollywood actress Mercy Aigbe continues to fight through thick and thin for her controversial marriage to popular businessman, Kazim Adeoti aka Adekaz.

Hours after she was called out by her new husband’s first wife, Olufunso, Aigbe took to her Instastory channel with a reaction to the matter.

Mercy Aigbe reacts to call-out post from Adekaz's first wife. Photo: @asiwajucouture/@realmercyaigbe

Source: Instagram

Recall that Olufunso had called out the husband and wife over a recent interview where they talked about how their union came to be.

Reacting to the call out, Mercy in her Instastory channel mentioned how she had been encouraged by people to grant an interview in a bid to tell her side of the story and clear false narratives being peddled around.

PAY ATTENTION: Subscribe to Digital Talk newsletter to receive must-know business stories and succeed BIG!

The actress added that now that the interview has been granted, another set of people are saying there should be no need for any explanation as she’s free to do what she wants with her life.

Mercy equally noted how she’s constantly being lied against and has been asked to keep quiet for the sake of peace.

She rounded up the post with an expression suggesting that she is exhausted from all the drama.

See a screenshot below:

Reactions to Mercy's post

miz_anuri said:

"Mercy pls rest.. marry ur husband in peace and leave us alone."

_xi_iii_ said:

"When you marry another woman husband you no fit find peace."

symplychi_oma said:

"If their marriage was right/properly done . They wouldn’t be seeking validation from people by doing interview defending the marriage . Geez ‍♀️ Happy people don’t go about telling people they are happy."

kakabrown_02 said:

"Omo there is nothing mercy will say that will make this marriage right to me…own your truth,you stole the man!!"

son_of_joshua_1 said:

"Aunty Mercy abeg rest….Awon sntch anything snatchable…"

adestitoali said:

"Aunty Mercy still no wan gree ooo.Aunty mercy kindly agree you sntch n move on....Nonsense n ingredients."

Mercy Aigbe continues to gush over hubby on social media

Legit.ng reported that actress Mercy Aigbe took to social media to gush over her new husband, Kazim ‘Adekaz’ Adeoti.

The movie star shared another gorgeous photo of herself with her man and bragged how he is D’Owner and she D’Owned.

Unlike when the news of their marriage broke, the new photo garnered more positive reactions from celebs and fans.

Source: Legit.ng