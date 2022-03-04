Regina Daniels has resumed work after a long holiday with her son and her attention is divided into two

The mother of one and billionaire wife claimed while her body is on the movie set, her heart is at home

She consoled herself when she said she noted that she left her son with his father who she knows will do a good job at caring for him

Young and talented Nollywood actress, Regina Daniels, has returned to another movie location, leaving her 21 months old son behind.

According to Daniels who is the wife of billionaire businessman Ned Nwoko, she might have returned to her first love; movies, but part of her mind and heart is at home with her husband and son.

Regina Daniels leaves son in the care of husband as she hits movie set. Photo: Regina Daniels

Source: Instagram

The actress who is also the CEO of her fashion brand shared photos of herself on a movie location rehearsing her script while her caption reveals the current state of her mind and heart.

PAY ATTENTION: Install our latest app for Android, read best news on Nigeria’s #1 news app

She wrote:

"My body is in location and part of my mind. The other part of my mind and heart is at home…..missing my little boy but I know his daddy is doing a good job."

Daniels gave birth to her son, Moon on June 29, 2020, a few months after she officially got married to Ned Nwoko.

Daniels' post on Instagram generated reactions from some of her fans.

Read her fans' reactions bel:

Tessy_Fred:

"I understand that feeling. Me too I wanna go home. This NYSC don tire me."

Lampard_50:

"I thought you should be missing your husband."

Ugochukwublessing89

"Don't worry you will soon see him."

Alaqasa121

"Well of course, everyone knows the bond between mother and child is very a strong relationship never to compare."

Nkyodonghanro

"Awwwww. Don't worry he is fine."

Regina Daniels buys her sister a car

Legit.ng had reported that Regina Daniels surprised her younger sister, Destiny, with a car gift on the latter’s 18th birthday, February 25, 2022.

On her Instagram page, Regina Daniels who is also known as Mrs Ned Nwoko shared a video of herself giving the car key to her sister, who happily ran to the new car in excitement.

Describing what she gave her sister as an 'adult gift', the mother of one explained that the car was what her kid sister needed the most as a young adult.

Source: Legit.ng