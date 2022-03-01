A little girl ignored her mother as she showered her daddy with all the attention by kissing him in a video

Despite the fact that the mother many times asked her for kisses, she focused on playing with her daddy

Many people who reacted to the video shared similar experiences while some said the daughter had better keep going to the dad whenever she needs care

A woman known as Courtney Williams has in a video originally posted in March 2021 appreciated her husband who plays a big role in parenting their children.

The woman said that despite losing the battle of the lookalike parent, she also did not win being a favourite parent as can be seen in a video she shared.

The mother said that girls love their dads more. Photo source: @courtnwilliams

Baby showed father attention

In the clip, a female kid kept kissing her dad, while ignoring the mother. The woman said not having the attention of her children is one of the downsides of having all-female children.

She said:

“Downside to having girl, lol, girls LOVE their dads. They are all under me until he steps foot in the house then I’m like chopped liver….”

Give me a kiss

During the father-daughter time, when the dad asked her to give mummy a kiss, she shook her head in disagreement.

As Courtney kept saying “Give mummy a kiss", the kid turned solely towards her father. It was such a lovely sight.

Watch the video below:

At the time of writing this report, the video has gathered thousands of reactions when it was reshared by ms_asoebi.

Below are some of the reactions:

beautybylqm said:

"See eeh we will sit and have that girl to girl talk. You can’t betray my 9 months like this baby girl."

ronkeodewumi said:

"This is my first daughter. I hugged my broken heart then left them to God but when my second now wanted to try this nonsense, I moved into war mode. Kilode nau."

amicableluxury said:

"This has to be the most painful breakfast ever. Well prepared and well served."

badrumaryam said:

"She need to start living with her grandparents."

nanciessignature said:

"Is that your daddy that will be cooking for you."

Kid and father vibe hard

Meanwhile, Legit.ng earlier reported that a baby and his father stirred massive reactions on Instagram after they both sang Goya Menor's Ameno Remix (You Want to Bam Bam) in a short video.

They started the song midway by saying "you want to join cult...". What amazed people most was the way the kid used his baby language to sing along.

Though his words were not clear enough, you could pick from his muddled-up words that he was really singing the popular hit track.

Source: Legit.ng